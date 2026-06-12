Scottish Football Fans Bring Joy to American Neighbourhood with Early Morning Bagpipe Performance

A group of Scottish football fans, known as the Tartan Army, have been charming locals in an American neighbourhood in Massachusetts by arriving at an Airbnb, decking it out in flags, and singing and playing the bagpipes at 6.30am. The fans have descended on the north-eastern American state in recent days ahead of their side's opening game against Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

A group of Scottish football fans, known as the Tartan Army , have been charming locals in an American neighbourhood in Massachusetts by arriving at an Airbnb, decking it out in flags, and singing and playing the bagpipes at 6.30am.

The fans have descended on the north-eastern American state in recent days ahead of their side's opening game against Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough. Some 30,000 footsoldiers have secured tickets for the matches, and it is thought that another 20,000 will travel to the US just to be there while the tournament is unfolding. Many have already kicked off celebrations in Boston, gathering at pubs and bars in the city.

One such venue, The Dubliner, shared footage of hundreds of fans, dressed in Scotland shirts, hats, and carrying flags singing and dancing. Mr Morrison, a director of communications for hospitals in Boston who lives opposite the house, took to social media to share a clip of the group.

He enjoyed a similar atmosphere at his home on Wednesday, with footage showing the three men outside their Airbnb, one wearing a kilt and taking selfies, while a second is playing the traditional Scottish instrument. A Scotland flag flutters from an upstairs window, while national bunting also adorns a wooden fence along the front of the property.

Members of the Tartan Army arrived at the property in Massachusetts 'in the dead of night' on Wednesday, bedecked it in Scotland flags and treated the neighbourhood to a musical performance early on Thursday. Fans have already been gathering at bars and venues in Boston, Massachusetts this week. Scotland fans celebrate as they gather at The Dubliner, an Irish bar in Boston.

Despite the early hour, Mr Morrison confessed to enjoying the performance, saying he welcomes the group 'whole-heartedly' and adding: 'Positive vibes only. We love having them here!

' He also shared a meme from the 1995 film Braveheart in which Mel Gibson, playing William Wallace, famously shouts at his men to hold themselves back to avoid alerting the enemy to their battle trap. He wrote the caption: 'Me trying to resist running across the street for daytime pints with the Scots.

' Not everyone was so pleased: several Scots unconnected with the fans in Boston apologised to Mr Morrison over the video on social media, while others told him to 'call the cops. ' The communications director assured those commenting that no apology was necessary. But he did jokingly ask Airbnb for a spare ticket to Scotland's opening game in compensation for the noise.

Earlier this week, some were given a memorable send-off as they departed for the nation's first World Cup finals in 28 years. The supporters were given a special procession inside Edinburgh Airport, with pipers, drummers, and Highland dancers escorting the travellers to their departure gates. Around 100 fans were serenaded by the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo pipes and drums, as a sea of tartan filled the departures hall.

Scotland fans gather in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday ahead of their side's opening match against Haiti this weekend. Scotland fans outside the Cheers Restaurant & Pub, Boston - the team have made the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years. Gordon Dewar, chief executive of the airport, said: 'The Tartan Army is famous around the world and we wanted to create something special to celebrate their spirit and Scotland's long-awaited return to the World Cup.

'There's nothing more stirring than the sound of the pipes, and we are delighted to work with our partners at Edinburgh Military Tattoo to showcase Scottish tradition at its very best - and put on a bit of a show for all of the tourists who will be in the airport. Best of luck to Scotland - do us proud.

' Among the fans to fly to the US for the World Cup is First Minister John Swinney, of the SNP. Thousands of fans have already made the trip, with more to arrive over the coming days. Read More Cheers! Tartan Army invading Boston ahead of World Cup opener Although some have reported problems gaining permission to enter the US, and having their ESTA applications denied, for most the journey has been smooth.

A flight earlier this week proved extra special for one family, after they managed to secure tickets to the game while in mid-air. Christopher Currie from Ayr told BBC Scotland he used the airline's wi-fi to buy four tickets for the opening game.

'We managed to buy tickets at 34,000ft (10363m) so it's been a great flight. We're absolutely buzzing now,' he said. The World Cup officially began last night with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, which the former, which is co-hosting the tournament, won 2-0





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