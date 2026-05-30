Scottish Gang Leader Threatened with 'Bullet to the Head' by Rival Gang

A Scottish gang war has escalated as the A-Team issues a chilling threat to McGill, the leader of the Tamo Junto gang, vowing to kill him if he doesn't return to face his enemies. The war began last year when McGill's associate was defrauded in a £500k fake cash deal, leading to a series of firebomb and gun attacks across Scotland's major cities.

A chilling threat has been issued against a Scottish gang leader, McGill, who is currently believed to be hiding in Russia. The A-Team , a rival gang, has vowed to kill McGill with a 'bullet to the head' after he ordered an attack on the mother of a man who instigated Scotland's recent gang war.

The A-Team's warning, issued on Friday, also includes a threat to target McGill's family if he fails to return to face his enemies. This latest development comes after McGill's Tamo Junto gang rammed a skip lorry into a woman's home in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The woman's son, a 19-year-old drug dealer, is the man who was paid by Richardson to defraud McGill in a £500k fake cash deal last year, sparking the bloody turf war that has since engulfed Scotland's major cities. The A-Team's online post read: 'McGill, come back to Scotland, you rodent because we are taking you out, rat boy.

' The Record previously reported on the Tamo Junto's menacing attack in Edinburgh, where the truck smashed through the front of the woman's home on Brand Drive. The woman's son has been lying low in the United Arab Emirates since the war began, but his mother was targeted after she boasted about her trip online. A message from the group read: 'If you want to visit your rodent of a son in Dubai and post online - expect consequences.

' Sources revealed that the woman's son was introduced to McGill by a middleman before the gang war started. In March of last year, McGill's TMJ hoods began targeting properties and businesses in Edinburgh linked to Richardson, 39, in a series of firebomb and gun attacks.

The violence quickly spread to Glasgow, where the Daniel crime clan became the next target due to their association with Steven Lyons, head of the notorious Lyons mob, who also became involved at this point





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Scottish Gang War Mcgill Tamo Junto A-Team Crime Threat Violence Drugs

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