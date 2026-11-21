Emails reveal Scottish officials coordinated with NHS Grampian to dismiss Dr. Mohammed Habib's warnings about preventable patient deaths, prompting a new government review.

Documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday reveal that Scottish Government officials worked directly with NHS Grampian to ignore urgent pleas from whistleblower surgeon Dr. Mohammed Habib regarding patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The correspondence shows a civil servant coordinating with the scandal-hit health board to minimize the severity of Dr. Habib's allegations about malpractice and unnecessary fatalities during liver and pancreatic surgery. Holyrood staff explicitly instructed a senior NHS Grampian executive not to address the concerns in detail and even asked the medical director to fact-check the government's planned response before it was sent. This collusion occurred despite Dr. Habib's repeated demands for a public inquiry into what he described as a slaughterhouse environment where patients bled to death due to surgical errors.

Direct Coordination to Minimize Whistleblower Claims

The core details of the scandal emerge from emails exchanged between an unnamed Holyrood civil servant and Nick Fluck, the Medical Director of NHS Grampian, in July 2023. In a message dated July 13, 2023, the government official informed Mr. Fluck that Dr. Habib's letter had reached the First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care. The official stated, I plan to keep our contribution to the response very high level, indicating an intention to provide only a generic acknowledgment of the issue without delving into clinical specifics. This strategy was designed to ensure the government appeared aware of the matter while avoiding any substantive engagement with the serious allegations of negligence.

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The civil servant asked Mr. Fluck if this minimal approach was acceptable, noting that they did not plan to go into any detail in their reply. Mr. Fluck responded just four minutes later, confirming that the approach sounded good. Immediately after receiving this agreement, the government official shared a draft of the response intended for Dr. Habib, asking the medical chief if there were any factual inaccuracies before it was forwarded to the government's policy team. This sequence of communications demonstrates a deliberate effort to align the health board's public stance with the government's desire to downplay the urgency of the situation.

Political Fallout and Accusations of a Cover-Up

First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Angela Constance have both denied any knowledge of Dr. Habib's letters, which he sent in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. However, the emails show that government staff, including Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith, were actively discussing Dr. Habib's concerns with NHS Grampian in 2023, the day before the government officially replied to the surgeon. The opposition parties have seized on these documents to accuse the Scottish National Party of prioritizing political reputation over patient safety. Scottish Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs stated that the SNP was more interested in a cover-up than the truth, demanding that Mr. Swinney explain exactly what he knew and when he knew it.

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Jackie Baillie, the Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, argued that if serious safety concerns were on ministerial desks three years ago, it is impossible that they were only discovered last week. She described the situation as a conspiracy to silence complainers, asserting that people died unnecessarily because safety concerns were brushed aside by both the health board and the government. Dr. Habib, who continues to work for NHS Grampian, stated that he had exhausted all avenues to raise his concerns and begged officials to open a public inquiry into the needless deaths of patients.

New Government Review Triggered by Media Exposure

The revelation of these emails has forced a change in the government's posture, with Health Secretary Angela Constance announcing a review of how concerns, including those raised by Dr. Habib, were handled. This announcement came just hours after The Mail on Sunday confronted the government with the evidence of coordination between Holyrood and NHS Grampian. The review aims to examine whether the initial response to Dr. Habib's warnings was adequate or if it constituted a deliberate attempt to obscure the scale of the crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. This development marks a significant shift from the previous stance of denial and non-engagement with the whistleblower's detailed accounts.

Dr. Habib also disclosed a previously unpublished 2022 report that documented the avoidable deaths of 19 people at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. This report warned that more deaths and patient harm had occurred in the years since due to continued malpractice and institutional inaction. His first contact with the First Minister and Health Secretary was on June 14, 2023, where he urgently requested that Michael Matheson and Humza Yousaf open a public inquiry. Despite receiving multiple letters over several years, the government's initial response was to direct him to other sources, claiming an inability to handle whistleblowing concerns directly. The newly ordered review will likely scrutinize these early interactions and the decision to limit the government's response to a high-level acknowledgment.