Scottish Government Criticized For Social Media Silence On Remembrance Sunday

The SNP administration faces backlash for promoting unrelated events on social media during the UK two-minute silence while overlooking Remembrance Sunday honors.

The Scottish Government led by John Swinney is facing intense scrutiny following its social media activity on Remembrance Sunday, which many observers viewed as insensitive and out of step with the national mood. The administration was criticized for failing to acknowledge the day of remembrance on its primary platform while simultaneously promoting other events during the two-minute silence.

Social Media Posts Clash With National Silence

During the designated two-minute silence at 11am yesterday, the Scottish Government posted a message on X, Instagram, and Facebook regarding Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh festival. This specific post occurred precisely at the moment when the entire United Kingdom observed a period of quiet to honor the nation's war dead. The timing of this post has been described by critics as a direct contradiction to the solemnity of the occasion.

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Hours after the silence concluded, the administration used its platforms to promote a taxpayer-funded trip to the Cop 31 summit. This post highlighted climate action secretary Gillian Martin, noting that she would be representing Scotland despite the presence of UK government ministers. This sequence of communications has drawn sharp rebuke from political opponents who argue that the priorities displayed were entirely misplaced.

Political Opposition Demands Explanations

Harriet Cross, the shadow secretary of state for Scotland, issued a stern statement regarding the administration's digital conduct. She asserted that whoever manages the Scottish Government's X account must answer serious questions about the failure to mark Remembrance Sunday. Cross emphasized that the decision to post about a Sikh festival at exactly 11am could not be viewed as a coincidence.

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The shadow secretary also pointed out that there was no logical reason why the government could not have recognized both the festival and the day of remembrance. She noted that such an oversight showed a lack of respect for the 83,000 Sikhs who were killed while fighting in both World Wars. This specific historical statistic underscores the depth of offense taken by the opposition.

Russell Findlay, the leader of the Scottish Tories, added his voice to the criticism. He questioned what the many brave Sikhs who currently serve or have served in the armed forces would make of this situation. His comments suggest that the incident has damaged relations with a community that has a significant history of military service.

On The Ground Commemorations And Next Steps

While the digital response was delayed, physical commemorations proceeded as scheduled. On Sunday morning, a military parade marched down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle. The procession was led by the RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums, providing a traditional and solemn backdrop for the day's events. This public display of respect contrasted sharply with the online narrative.

Wreaths of poppies were laid at the Stone of Remembrance, where First Minister John Swinney was joined by Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander. The administration eventually posted on Facebook and Instagram later yesterday afternoon to report that Mr Swinney had laid a wreath in Edinburgh. However, this update came hours after the key moment of national silence had passed.

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As of 9am this morning, the government had still not mentioned Remembrance Sunday on X. This persistent silence on the platform has fueled further accusations of negligence. The incident highlights the challenges public bodies face in managing digital communications during times of national significance.

The controversy serves as a reminder of the high expectations placed on government accounts during solemn occasions. The failure to align digital posts with national observances has created a narrative of disconnect that the administration must now address. Stakeholders are waiting to see if further changes to social media protocols will be implemented.