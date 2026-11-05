Scottish Government Opposes Labour North Sea Drilling Ban

First Minister John Swinney confirms the Scottish Government opposes the UK Labour ban on new North Sea oil licences, marking a shift from previous policy.

First Minister John Swinney has officially confirmed that the Scottish Government opposes the UK Labour Party's proposed ban on all new drilling licenses in the North Sea. This statement marks a formal departure from the longstanding 'presumption against' new exploration licenses previously established by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The announcement comes during First Minister's Questions, addressing long-standing concerns about energy policy direction and economic impact on Scotland.

Shift From Previous Energy Policy

This development represents the first official confirmation that the SNP-led administration has moved away from its previous stance which effectively blocked new oil and gas licenses. Swinney acknowledged the necessity of considering individual applications based on their specific impact on national carbon reduction targets. He noted that society will continue to rely on oil and gas resources for several more years, necessitating a pragmatic approach to licensing.

Also read Scottish Government Trust Hits Record Low Amid Health Service Concerns

The change in position addresses questions raised about the development of key projects such as Rosebank. For weeks, Swinney had refused to explicitly state his support for the Rosebank project despite repeated inquiries. This new clarification provides a clearer framework for evaluating future energy proposals against environmental goals.

Political Opposition and Parliamentary Strategy

The Scottish Government intends to actively seek the removal of the ban on new licenses from the UK Energy Independence Bill as it progresses through Parliament. If these specific provisions remain in the final text of the legislation, the SNP has committed to voting against the entire Bill at Westminster. This strategic move highlights the growing tension between Holyrood and Westminster over energy control.

Advertisement

Lord Malcolm Offord, the Scottish leader of Reform UK, welcomed the First Minister's statement as a significant reversal. He described the UK Government's proposed ban as a seismic event for the UK economy that signals the end of the oil industry in Aberdeen. Offord expressed delight at what he termed yet another U-turn by the SNP leadership on fossil fuel policy.

Industry Impact and Economic Concerns

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay criticized Swinney's previous silence, describing the Labour policy as catastrophic for Scottish jobs and energy security. Findlay accused the First Minister of culpable deflection and affirmed that his party will always support the Scottish oil and gas industry. He argued that the ban threatens the economic stability of regions heavily dependent on energy sector employment.

The Jackdaw field received regulatory approval last month, demonstrating that some projects continue to move forward. However, the proposed statutory end to new licenses creates uncertainty for future investments. Industry stakeholders remain cautious about the long-term implications of a UK-wide ban on exploration activities.

Next Steps in Legislative Process

Government spokespeople have reiterated that the administration will continue to challenge the licensing provisions during the parliamentary process. The final vote at Westminster will determine whether the SNP supports or opposes the broader Energy Independence Bill. This decision will have immediate consequences for political alliances and energy policy debates across the UK.