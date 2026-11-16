Scotland's Justice Secretary Neil Gray confirms evidence-based reviews of the age of consent law after Russell Brand's conviction, responding to calls for legal reform.

Scotland's Justice Secretary Neil Gray has confirmed that the Scottish Government will examine proposals to alter the current legal age of consent in response to the conviction of British comedian Russell Brand. Although there are no immediate plans to amend the law, Gray stated that he remains open to reviewing 'evidence-based' changes designed to enhance safeguards for young people.

Justice Secretary's Stance on Legal Reform

Gray emphasized that while the age of consent in Scotland remains fixed at 16, the high-profile nature of the Brand case necessitates a closer look at potential legislative adjustments. He acknowledged that the situation requires serious consideration regarding what additional steps might be necessary to protect minors, even as the current legal framework remains unchanged for the time being.

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The comments followed statements from UK Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, who pledged that the British Government would consider similar reforms. However, Gray clarified that matters regarding the age of consent are devolved to Holyrood, meaning any legislative changes would fall under the jurisdiction of the Scottish Government rather than Westminster.

Mia Latter Campaigns for Staggered Age Limits

The push for legal reform gained significant momentum after Mia Latter publicly waived her right to anonymity to advocate for a staggered age of consent system. Latter alleges that she was raped by Russell Brand when she was 16 years old, a claim that formed the basis of Brand's recent criminal conviction. Her public campaign highlights the specific vulnerabilities faced by teenagers in relationships with older adults.

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Latter's decision to speak out has drawn attention to the perceived power imbalances between older men and teenage girls. Her advocacy aligns with broader calls from various political figures and advocacy groups who argue that the current uniform age of consent fails to adequately address situations involving significant age gaps and power dynamics.

Existing Laws and Trust Regulations

Gray noted that the existing legislation already addresses many concerns regarding exploitation, particularly where power dynamics are involved. He pointed out that the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act makes it an offense for anyone aged 18 or over to engage in sexual activity with a person aged 16 or 17 if the older individual holds a position of trust.

Despite these existing protections, the Justice Secretary admitted that the issue is complex. He explained that introducing a staggered age of consent could potentially add complexity to the legal system, which might lead to confusion. Therefore, any proposal for change must demonstrate clear benefits and ensure that the law remains accessible and understandable to the public.

Political Reactions and Calls for Action

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Yi-pei Chou Turvet argued that treating violence against women and girls as an emergency requires directly addressing these power imbalances. He described the recurring scandals as a demand for the government to find new ways to protect teenagers from those who exploit their vulnerability, identifying the examination of a staggered age of consent as a critical step.

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Scottish Conservative equalities spokesman Meghan Gallacher criticized the current administration for delaying action until high-profile cases emerge. She highlighted a spate of violence against young women by offenders who often believed they would not face proper punishment, urging First Minister John Swinney to back his promises with concrete measures that prioritize victim needs and ensure justice.

First Minister John Swinney has previously committed to providing personal leadership in the fight against violence toward women and girls. The ongoing debate reflects a growing consensus across political lines that the legal framework must evolve to better protect young people from exploitation, particularly in light of recent public scandals that have exposed gaps in current protections.

Next Steps for Legislative Consideration

While no specific timeline has been set for any potential legislative changes, the Scottish Government has indicated that it will carefully review any proposals that meet the threshold of being evidence-based. The focus remains on ensuring that any adjustments to the age of consent laws will genuinely enhance safety for young women and girls without creating unintended legal ambiguities.

As the debate continues, stakeholders from across the political spectrum agree that the status quo is insufficient to address the full range of risks faced by teenagers. The government's willingness to engage with these proposals marks a significant shift in the conversation, moving from passive acknowledgment of the issue to active consideration of structural legal reforms.