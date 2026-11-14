Scottish Government Spends Over 500k on NHS Reform Consultants

The Scottish Government faces backlash for hiring Deloitte at a cost of over 500,000 to advise on NHS restructuring plans that merge 11 health boards.

The Scottish Government is under intense scrutiny after spending more than £500,000 on external consultants to advise on cost-cutting changes to the National Health Service. First Minister John Swinney has vowed to scrap most local health boards as part of a package of public sector reforms aimed at streamlining services and reducing spending across the nation. This expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents and medical leaders who argue the funds could have been better directed toward patient care.

Consultancy Costs Spark Political Backlash

The money-saving plan is facing fresh criticism after it emerged that the Scottish Government's first step towards implementing it has been to hire costly consultancy firm Deloitte. The firm will receive £400,140 plus VAT from the public purse to support the initiative. Official papers state that the consultants' role is 'to bring expertise and knowledge of analysing business cases, large scale organisational change, and the health and social care system in Scotland to work up a draft action plan throughout the 2026-27 financial year for future programme implementation'. Last night political opponents hit out at the decision, with Scottish Tory health and care spokesman Miles Briggs arguing that John Swinney pledges to cut NHS bureaucracy on one hand, while squandering taxpayers' money on consultants with the other.

Also read Scottish Parliament Health Committee Rejects SNP NHS Reform Plan Due to Lack of Costings

Structural Reforms and Health Board Mergers

John Swinney has proposed replacing the 11 boards providing care across mainland Scotland with two giant new boards serving the east and west. In the Programme for Government unveiled in September, Mr Swinney pledged wholesale reform of the public sector and called his shake-up of the health service 'the most significant structural reform of our NHS in the devolution era'. He stated that merging 11 local health boards on the Scottish mainland into two would free up more time and capacity for treatment. Separate arrangements are expected to be put in place for the three health boards currently serving Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles. A spokesman added that their plans are focused on improving services across the country by simplifying how people get care and removing geographic and bureaucratic barriers.

Medical Bodies Express Deep Concerns

BMA Scotland, which represents thousands of doctors across the country, has called for the plan to be scrapped entirely. Nóra Murray-Cavanagh, chair of the BMA Scottish council, warned it was the 'wrong set of reforms' and that doctors were feeling 'real anxiety' about the effect on patients, colleagues and services. She said that services being organised on a much larger scale may mean patients have to travel further for the care they need. This shift could negatively impact patients in rural and remote areas, older people, those on lower incomes and those without access to private transport or wider support. She noted that this runs the risk of widening already deep and pernicious health inequalities within communities.

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Parliamentary Committee Questions Evidence Base

Just last week, Holyrood's health committee warned that there was no clear evidence that the reforms were necessary or effective. MSPs on the cross-party Health Committee said there were 'scant details' from the Government about the plan, warning that there was no clear evidence for the proposal or any assessment of the likely costs involved. Convener Helen McDade said it appears to the committee that decisions have been made by the government to substantially reform the health service before a business case was developed. She emphasized that this occurred before a comprehensive consultation process took place or before a clear indication of the impact the reform will have on patients and staff was provided.

Future Implementation and Next Steps

The Scottish Government stated that consultants had been hired to 'ensure there is a clear rationale and evidence for change' moving forward. The involvement of Deloitte is specifically targeted at developing a draft action plan throughout the 2026-27 financial year for future programme implementation. Despite the government's insistence that the current system causes unwanted variation and duplication, the opposition argues that the £500,000 spent would be far better utilized on improving patient care rather than lining the pockets of consultants. The situation remains highly contested as the government proceeds with its structural overhaul plans amidst growing calls for transparency and proof of necessity.