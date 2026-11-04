Scottish Government Trust Hits Record Low Amid Health Service Concerns

New survey data reveals the Scottish Government has the lowest public trust of any institution, while the health service remains top-rated despite rising dissatisfaction with wait times and missed targets.

Public confidence in the Scottish Government has fallen to its lowest level since records began, according to findings from the latest Scottish Household Survey. The official polling indicates that only 46 percent of respondents expressed trust in the devolved administration, placing it below every other major public institution operating within Scotland.

Trust Rankings Across Institutions

The health service secured the highest trust score among all surveyed bodies, with 74 percent of participants reporting confidence in NHS Scotland. This figure stands as an equal high alongside the police force, which also received a 74 percent approval rating for trustworthiness. In contrast, the education system garnered support from 62 percent of respondents, followed by the justice system at 58 percent and the civil service at 56 percent.

Also read Government to ease access to Child Trust Funds for disabled young people

Local government recorded a trust level of 50 percent, while the Scottish Government itself sat at the bottom of the hierarchy with 46 percent. Distrust metrics mirrored this ranking, with 45 percent of individuals stating they did not trust the Scottish Government and 41 percent expressing skepticism toward local authorities. Conversely, distrust was lowest for the police at 19 percent and the education sector at 20 percent.

Political Reactions and Criticism

Rachael Hamilton, deputy leader of the Scottish Conservative party, utilized these statistics to amplify criticism of the ruling SNP administration. She described the survey results as damning evidence of a government she characterized as incompetent and disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary Scots. Hamilton argued that two decades of SNP rule have been defined by secrecy, cover-ups, and a focus on constitutional changes rather than practical governance.

Advertisement

Hamilton asserted that this political approach has led to the deterioration of public services and increased financial burdens on citizens who receive fewer benefits in return. She claimed that the SNP repeatedly breaks promises and spreads misinformation, failing to address what she termed Scotland's real priorities. According to her assessment, the plummeting trust levels are a direct consequence of these perceived failures and the push to break up the United Kingdom.

Demographic Trends and Historical Context

Analysis of age demographics revealed significant variations in public sentiment across different generations. The 16-to-34-year-old cohort demonstrated the highest trust in the Scottish Government at 55 percent, whereas those aged 60 and older showed the lowest confidence at just 37 percent. Overall, the survey highlighted a broader trend of declining trust in Scottish institutions between 2022 and 2025, accompanied by rising distrust and more polarized views.

While the current 46 percent trust rating represents a marginal improvement from the 45 percent recorded in the previous survey during 2023, it marks a substantial drop from the 55 percent observed in 2022. Meanwhile, distrust in the health system rose from 18 percent to 24 percent since 2023, reflecting growing concerns over treatment delays, long A&E waits, and missed performance targets set by ministers.

Government Response and Future Priorities

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government emphasized that stability is evident in their metrics, noting that trust in the administration, civil service, police, and education sectors has remained stable since 2023. They pointed to improving trust in the justice system and cited a separate Carnegie UK report indicating a six percentage point increase in high trust between 2025 and 2026. Ministers stated they remain focused on four key priorities: eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, tackling the climate emergency, and delivering sustainable public services.