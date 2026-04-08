Scottish Green Candidate Stands Firm on Prison Abolition in Holyrood Election

A Scottish Green candidate, Kate Nevens, running for MSP in the upcoming Holyrood election, has reaffirmed her commitment to abolish the prison system in Scotland, despite criticism. The candidate advocates for community sentences and aims to replace jail time with alternatives.

A Scottish Green candidate, Kate Nevens , aiming to become an MSP in the upcoming Holyrood election, has reiterated her commitment to abolishing all prisons in Scotland. Nevens, in a recent online video and subsequent social media posts, reaffirmed her desire to eliminate the prison system, advocating for the replacement of jail time with community sentences .

This stance marks a consistent position after a period of perceived uncertainty regarding her commitment to the complete abolition of prisons. Ms. Nevens has clarified her position, stating that the abolition of prisons remains a key goal for the Green party, emphasizing that the current system fails to reduce crime and negatively impacts the health and wellbeing of inmates, particularly women. She supports a system based on community justice processes. The candidate's statements have sparked significant political debate, drawing criticism from the Scottish Conservatives who have labeled the proposal as 'insane'. Sue Webber, a Conservative candidate, expressed concern about Nevens's stance on imprisoning criminals. The Conservatives have raised questions about the Green Party's position on law and order and its potential implications for public safety. Despite previous indications of a potential retreat from her original position, Nevens has firmly restated her dedication to ending imprisonment in Scotland. In a statement issued through the party, prior to the recent statements, she mentioned her support for prison as a 'last resort'. This followed by the party clarifying that they did not back complete abolition. This clarification has now been firmly refuted with her latest statements. Nevens, at a debate in Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith, the constituency she's running for, declared her commitment to a prison-free Scotland. In addition to calling for complete abolition, Ms. Nevens further outlined the party's immediate goals, which include a dramatic decrease in the prison population and an increased emphasis on 'community justice processes' such as electronic tagging, community service and unpaid work. She also drew attention to the website of an organization advocating for a future without prisons, police, and punishment, supporting this ideal. The candidate's position reflects the Green Party's broader goals regarding the reform of the criminal justice system and their opposition to mass incarceration. The debate highlights the different views of the different parties. Ms. Nevens's stance, and the party's continued backing, underscore the Green Party's commitment to alternative forms of justice, focusing on rehabilitation, community involvement, and addressing the root causes of crime. This contrasts strongly with the more traditional approaches advocated by the Conservatives. The ongoing dialogue surrounding the candidate's position also brings to light potential policy implications, the practicality of abolishing prisons, and the political alliances forming ahead of the election. This stance indicates that the Greens are going to want to significantly change their stance on prisoners in Scotland if they have the power to do so, with their focus being to reduce the prison population. This reflects the continuing debate around the criminal justice system and the potential solutions the parties are bringing to light





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Scottish Greens Prison Abolition Holyrood Election Kate Nevens Community Sentences

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