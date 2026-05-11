Scottish Greens MSP Q Manivannan faces immigration risks for Holyrood term, criticism over controversial social media posts

Anew Scottish Greens MSP, Q Manivannan, faces the risk of not being able to serve a full term due to their immigration status. The risk arises as they require a new visa to continue serving at Holyrood. The SNP's co-leader, Gillian Mackay, acknowledged the risk and stated that only a renewal of Q's visa is possible.

A new Scottish Greens MSP, Q Manivannan , faces the risk of not being able to serve a full term due to their immigration status, as acknowledged by the party's co-leader, Gillian Mackay.

Manivannan, elected for the Edinburgh and Lothian East region, requires a new visa to continue serving at Holyrood, with Mackay stating that it 'likely' a visa will be granted. Manivannan had appealed for financial assistance to pay for a graduate route and global talent visas, while currently serving.

Mackay also expressed concern over the possibility of Home Office refusal, stating, 'I don’t think it’s likely that that will happen but it is a process that will have to be completed over the session of parliament and anything that we can do to support Q through that we will.

' Manivannan, a transgender Tamil immigrant, was elected in Edinburgh with a focus on care and inclusivity. However, his controversial social media posts, including 'unfollowing' Auschwitz and supporting the vandalism of posters for Israeli hostages, have drawn criticism from Reform UK Scotland





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Immigration LGBT+ & Equality Scottish Greens Q Manivannan Immigration Status Visa Holrood New MSP Support Renew Grad Route Global Talent Auschwitz Social Media Posters Unfollowing Candidacy Transgender Care Inclusivity Critical SNP

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