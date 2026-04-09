Scottish Healthcare Websites Hacked, Redirecting Users to Adult Content

Multiple Scottish healthcare domains compromised, redirecting users to adult content and illegal streams. Investigation underway by NHS Scotland and cybersecurity experts.

Multiple websites associated with Scottish healthcare providers have been targeted in a cyberattack, resulting in the redirection of users to adult content and illegal sports streaming sites. The breach, first identified by Nick Hatter, a former cybersecurity engineer now working as a psychotherapist and life coach, involved links hosted on a domain belonging to The New Surgery in Kilmacolm, near Glasgow.

Hatter discovered an influx of these malicious links appearing in Google's search index, with some potentially dating back to January. The compromised domain is a legacy website no longer actively used by the practice, according to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), Scotland's largest health board, which oversees The New Surgery. However, the use of this legacy website to distribute illicit content raises significant concerns about the overall security posture of the affected healthcare providers and the potential for wider impact on the NHS Scotland network. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities present in older, less frequently updated systems. \NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde responded to the incident by confirming that their cybersecurity team is collaborating with Public Services Delivery Scotland's Cyber Centre of Excellence to support the independent GP practice. According to an NHSGGC spokesperson, the primary website of The New Surgery and other NHS Scotland systems, both local and national, have not been affected. Scott Barnett, Chief Information Security Officer at Public Services Delivery Scotland, issued a statement assuring that there is no evidence of personal or sensitive data exposure as a result of the breach. The Cyber Centre of Excellence teams are actively investigating the cause of the issue to ensure it is fully contained. The investigation is ongoing, and the focus remains on understanding how the attackers gained access and preventing further compromise. Following the initial discovery at The New Surgery, Hatter identified similar activity on the domain for Lerwick GP Practice, located in the Shetland Isles. In Lerwick's case, the domain actively used by the practice is currently serving the malicious links, indicating a more recent compromise and highlighting the potential for broader impact across the NHS network. The swift response from NHS Scotland and the ongoing investigation are critical in mitigating the damage and securing patient data. \Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity professor at the University of Surrey, offered insights into the potential attack vectors. He suggested that the attackers may have gained access through stolen credentials of a system administrator, enabling them to manipulate the Domain Name System (DNS) controller. This would allow them to add redirects from seemingly legitimate URLs to malicious content. Professor Woodward emphasizes the potential depth of the penetration, and the length of time the redirects have been active. He added that the usual users of a GP's website would not likely have noticed the change. The fact that the compromised domains are scot.nhs.uk subdomains is significant, as these are managed by NHS Scotland and should be under their control. The attack signifies a serious compromise of the healthcare providers' web security, leaving patients vulnerable to exposure to inappropriate content and potentially exposing them to phishing attacks. The ongoing investigations should reveal the methods and duration of the breach and to protect patient data from further breaches. The NHS Scotland is working with the UK NCSC's Protective DNS scheme, and the investigation includes looking into a possible compromised WordPress setup, especially given that Domain Information Groper (dig) queries show that the NHS domains are correctly pointing to WP Engine. This suggests that the breach could be within the WordPress environment





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