Scottish Labour Party Leader Reflects on Election Defeat and Calls for Change

The Scottish Labour Party leader reflects on the election defeat and calls for change in Scotland, emphasizing the need for a strong Scottish Labour Party to serve the people who need change now more than ever.

The Scottish Labour Party faced a disappointing and difficult day in the election, falling short of delivering change in Bute House. The leader acknowledged the pain and frustration among candidates, activists, staff, and supporters, who had given their all in the campaign.

The party will now focus on holding the SNP accountable for their promises and bringing the country together. The leader emphasized the need for change in Scotland, particularly in the NHS, family budgets, and opportunities for young people





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Scottish Labour Party Election Defeat Change NHS Family Budgets Opportunities For Young People Holding The SNP Accountable Bringing The Country Together Reflection Lessons Division Constitutional Obsession Politics In Scotland Putting Priorities Ahead Of Constitutional Obs Focusing On Issues That Matter Most In People'

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