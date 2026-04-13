Scottish Labour Unveils Comprehensive Policy Agenda

Scottish Labour releases its manifesto, outlining plans to overhaul the NHS, reform taxation, stimulate economic growth, address the cost of living crisis, and improve education in Scotland.

Labour has outlined its comprehensive policy proposals for Scotland, focusing on key areas such as healthcare, taxation, the economy, the cost of living , and education. The party aims to address what it perceives as shortcomings in the current administration, offering a series of measures designed to improve public services, stimulate economic growth, and alleviate financial pressures on households.

In healthcare, Labour has pledged to 'fix the mess' within the National Health Service (NHS), which it attributes to the incumbent government's policies. Its manifesto includes a multi-pronged approach to improve access and efficiency. This includes negotiating a new contract with General Practitioners (GPs) to free up appointments, utilizing spare capacity within the NHS to reduce waiting times, and streamlining administration by reducing the number of health board areas from fourteen to three. The party is committed to ending the difficulties in securing GP appointments, intending to introduce a new online booking system and negotiate a new contract with doctors within the first one hundred days of entering power. Labour also plans to leverage technology, accelerating the roll-out of an NHS app and patient portal across all health boards within the same timeframe. The new app will provide repeat prescription ordering and online appointment booking within the following year. These measures are designed to modernize the healthcare system and improve patient experience. The party also addresses the critical issue of taxation, stating its ambition to reduce income tax rates over the next parliamentary term. However, this is contingent on delivering economic growth and closing the perceived economic performance gap. Anas Sarwar has previously committed to not increasing the current income tax burden for Scots. The party also plans to reduce taxes for first-time homebuyers, and replace what it considers 'unfair' business rates, with changes designed to incentivize local investment and support retail and hospitality sectors. Labour's economic strategy hinges on a multifaceted approach designed to stimulate growth. Recognizing that sustainable public spending and tax cuts rely on a robust economy, the party aims to achieve quick wins by overturning the current government's perceived 'ideological block' on nuclear power. They believe that investment in 'mini reactors' is crucial and cite existing nuclear sites as potential locations for fresh investment, creating jobs. The party also believes economic gains can be realized by overhauling the planning system to speed up applications and properly consider projects' economic potential. Furthermore, reforming procurement rules, according to Labour, will allow the Scottish government to build and buy more in Scotland, generating local jobs. They have announced a single industrial strategy to foster partnerships with businesses, offering greater clarity to investors and business owners. To eliminate redundancy and concentrate on scaling up Scottish businesses, economic agencies would also be streamlined. In relation to the cost of living, Labour is committed to easing financial burdens on Scottish households. This includes widening eligibility for energy-efficiency grants, boosting rural home grants, and tackling school meal debt. Moreover, the party plans to review free school meal thresholds in secondary schools. Anas Sarwar previously introduced proposals to cut childcare costs for working parents, alongside initiatives such as two weeks of summer holiday clubs and increasing the value of tax-free childcare. Additionally, Labour has pledged to keep the cost of public transport down, ruling out any return of peak time ScotRail fares and maintaining the existing free bus travel scheme for the under-22s and older people. The party also intends to prevent inflation-busting hikes to water bills by clamping down on Scottish Water executive bonuses. Additionally, the party intends to introduce breakfast clubs in all primary schools and establish a parent works scheme which will fund colleges to deliver dedicated training and employment support for parents who are unemployed. The Scottish Child Payment will be maintained and increased to £40 a week. Turning to education, Labour intends to heavily invest in apprenticeships and college education to address workforce skills shortages, particularly in sectors such as shipbuilding. The party intends to ringfence Scotland's share of the apprenticeship levy funding for skills development and reform college funding to ensure funding stability, linked to employment outcomes. The manifesto commits to maintaining free tuition for Scottish students attending university, while plans will be drawn up to develop a future funding model for higher education in Scotland





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