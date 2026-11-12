Scottish Parliament Debate Over Q Manivannan Eligibility and Coalition Politics

Reform UK leaders demand rule changes for Q Manivannan's election while SNP First Minister John Swinney defends voting rights and highlights political divisions.

Malcolm Offord, the leader of Reform UK, confronted First Minister John Swinney during a Scottish parliamentary session to demand a rewrite of election rules that permitted Q Manivannan to serve as a Member of the Scottish Parliament. Offord argued that individuals lacking permanent residency or British citizenship should be barred from standing for elected office, regardless of international trade agreements.

Manivannan Eligibility And Election Rules

Q Manivannan was elected in May despite not holding British citizenship or permanent resident status, a situation enabled by legislation passed two years ago. The Scottish Parliament created this specific legal loophole intentionally to allow foreigners to run for office even without long-term rights to remain in Britain. Offord emphasized that while post-Brexit trade deals with India and the Commonwealth are economically beneficial, they do not justify altering democratic eligibility standards.

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Reform Criticism And Political Consensus

Malcolm Offord recalled that the 2024 legislation was passed through a 'cosy consensus' involving the Scottish National Party, the Greens, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives. He accused the First Minister of attempting to pit citizens against non-citizens, a charge Swinney strongly rejected as inaccurate and divisive. The First Minister protested that he was unlikely to ever reach a consensus with the Conservative Party, suggesting the real coalition was between Reform UK and the Tories.

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Russell Findlay And Legislative Opposition

Russell Findlay, another Reform leader, joined the criticism by stating that individuals entering a country on a temporary basis should not have the power to make its laws. Findlay reiterated that no temporary resident should be allowed to shape legislation, a point met with derision by SNP member Alison Thewliss. She mocked his argument, while Findlay countered that it was his colleague Jenny Minto who originally proposed the amendment to the law.

Climate Policy And Internal Party Conflict

Ross Greer, the Green Party leader, shifted the debate to environmental policy, accusing Swinney of falling out of step with United Nations guidelines and climate science. Greer claimed the First Minister was disconnected from the instincts of his own party regarding fossil fuels, a position the author suggests is actually a compliment to Swinney's independence from SNP rank-and-file pressures. The session concluded with intense exchanges over both democratic eligibility and environmental strategy.