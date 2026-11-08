Jenni Minto questions the Scottish Elections Reform Bill after Green MP Q Manivannan's election highlights flaws in allowing residents with limited leave to run for office.

The Scottish Parliament is facing intense scrutiny regarding its legislative oversight, specifically concerning the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill passed two years ago. The Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee is now questioning the wisdom of allowing foreigners with limited leave to remain in the UK to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament and local councils. This reevaluation marks a significant shift from the initial passage of the legislation, which previously faced little opposition.

Trigger for Legislative Reevaluation

Committee convener Jenni Minto stated last week that these electoral changes should be reconsidered, noting they appear to have run ahead of public sentiment. The immediate catalyst for this rethink is the case of Q Manivannan, an Indian-born activist elected for the Green Party in May. Manivannan won his seat despite holding only temporary leave to remain in Britain, a situation that sparked consternation among the electorate.

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Many voters expressed dissatisfaction with the prospect of having their country's laws determined by individuals who are citizens of other nations. Although the law currently permits this practice, the controversy highlights a growing disconnect between legislative decisions and public approval. The incident has forced lawmakers to confront the unintended consequences of previous policy choices made under the previous administration.

Origins Under Nicola Sturgeon

These electoral changes are a legacy of the tenure of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Following the 2021 election, the Scottish National Party and the Green Party struck a power-sharing pact. This agreement included a joint policy platform pledge to promote legislation enabling more people to stand as candidates at Scottish Parliament and local government elections.

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The policy was advanced despite strong opposition during the consultation period. Seventy-seven percent of Scots who responded to the government's consultation opposed the measure. When ministers published their policy memorandum, they acknowledged that this course of action was not favored among consultees, yet they proceeded regardless. This disregard for public opinion remains a point of contention for critics of the SNP leadership.

Professional Warnings Ignored

Before the bill was enacted, the Law Society issued warnings about potential practical hurdles. They noted that limited leave to remain typically lasts two-and-a-half years, whereas a Scottish Parliament term lasts five years. This discrepancy creates a complex situation where elected members might be denied further leave or fail to file applications in time.

If these members are forced to stand down due to their immigration status, taxpayers would be left to cover the costs of by-elections. The Law Society felt it necessary to highlight these basic logistical facts to members of the Holyrood. Despite these professional warnings, MSPs continued to push the legislation forward without amendments.

Unanimous Passage in 2024

The 2024 Bill eventually passed the Scottish Parliament with unanimous support. There were no votes against it, nor were there any abstentions during the final stages of debate. This absolute consensus has drawn criticism given the significant changes introduced to the electoral landscape.

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During the stage three debate, SNP member Rona Mackay described the bill as an important signal that Scotland welcomes new residents. Similarly, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton expressed pleasure that the legislation would extend candidacy rights to those with limited leave. Both politicians supported the measure despite the logistical and democratic concerns raised by the Law Society.

Political Contradictions and Legitimacy Crisis

Jenni Minto now argues that the rationale for the change is unclear, a sentiment that contrasts sharply with her actions in 2024 when she voted for the bill. Critics argue that the Scottish Parliament has failed to perform basic functions, including managing borders and ensuring public safety. This has contributed to a growing legitimacy crisis within the political system.

Observers note that Scottish politics is dominated by a narrow segment of the population with shared assumptions insulated from democratic scrutiny. The push for post-national policies has led to a situation where citizenship is no longer a strict requirement for political office. This has left many feeling that the concept of citizenship has become a hollow administrative categorization rather than a meaningful civic bond.