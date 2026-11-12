Scottish Parliament Health Committee Rejects SNP NHS Reform Plan Due to Lack of Costings

The Scottish Parliament health committee criticizes the SNP government's proposal to reduce NHS boards from 14 to two, citing missing cost details and evidence, demanding greater transparency.

The Scottish Parliament's health committee has issued a stark critique of the SNP government's proposed restructuring of the National Health Service, citing a severe lack of financial details and evidence. Cross-party members of the committee stated that the plan to reduce the number of health boards from 14 to just two is being pursued without clear costings or a robust evidence base. This official rebuke adds significant political pressure on the Scottish Government to provide greater transparency regarding its ambitious public sector overhaul.

Committee Demands Clarity on Board Reductions

Helen McDade, convener of the health committee, emphasized that the substantial implications of the proposed changes require full information on scope, costs, and engagement. The committee expressed frustration that decisions appear to have been made before a business case was developed or a comprehensive consultation process took place. McDade noted that the government has provided scant details, leaving stakeholders with insufficient clarity on how the reform will impact patients and staff. The committee explicitly demanded more transparency from SNP ministers to address these gaps in communication and planning.

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Financial Implications and Bureaucratic Costs

The proposed reduction in health board numbers was first unveiled by John Swinney in his programme for government last September. The initiative aims to reform the public sector and cut backroom costs, which have seen a dramatic increase in recent years. According to Scottish Government figures, the total cost of backroom corporate functions for Scotland's NHS soared by £58million to reach £1.1billion in 2024-25. This substantial sum is significant enough to fund the salaries of 33,000 new nurses, highlighting the potential opportunity cost of the current bureaucratic structure. Despite the high costs, Public Service Reform Secretary Ivan McKee indicated that there is unlikely to be specific funding in the upcoming Budget for the upfront costs of any job cuts associated with the overhaul.

Worker Security and Implementation Timeline

Amidst the restructuring plans, the Scottish Government has assured NHS staff that they will not face compulsory redundancy as a result of the changes. Instead, employees may be asked to undergo retraining, accept redeployment, or apply for voluntary redundancy. Health Secretary Angela Constance told the committee that she had reached a very strong conclusion that reducing the number of health boards to two was the correct approach. She argued that the current system of 14 health boards causes unwanted variation and duplication, creating geographic and bureaucratic barriers that complicate patient care. Constance stated that detailed proposals would be supported by a business case and include engagement with trade unions and local government partners.

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Political Opposition and Historical Context

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the government's approach, comparing it to previous failed initiatives. The committee referenced the botched implementation of the national care service proposal, which was dropped after nearly £30million was spent, as a cautionary tale. They warned that reform starting with structure can lose sight of leadership, culture, and practice, leading to resistance. Scottish Labour health spokesman Dame Jackie Baillie described the plans as rushed and lacking detail, while Conservative spokesman Miles Briggs called them back-of-a-fag packet plans. Both critics argued that while cutting bureaucracy is necessary, the current method risks making it harder for patients to access care.

Next Steps for Oversight and Transition

In its pre-Budget scrutiny report released on Thursday, the health committee called for a full and proper consultation on the proposal. They urged the Scottish Government to publish the evidence base for its initial proposal and set clear outcomes and benchmarks for monitoring progress. The committee stressed the need for clarity around the process, timescales, and opportunities for consultation. Angela Constance acknowledged the committee's concerns but maintained that the government is working closely with MSPs to inform them of progress. She committed to keeping the Scottish Parliament updated as the detailed transition and implementation timeline is developed, though specific dates for these next steps remain undefined in current reports.