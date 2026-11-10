First Minister John Swinney joins all major Scottish party leaders in endorsing the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal to fund support courses.

First Minister John Swinney has led a unified cross-party endorsement of the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, signaling strong political consensus on the urgent need for caregiver support. The initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to fund nationwide six-week courses designed for friends and family members caring for loved ones with dementia. This collaborative effort spans the entire political spectrum in Scotland and extends across the United Kingdom, highlighting the widespread recognition of the challenges faced by unpaid carers.

Cross-Party Endorsement Details

The campaign received explicit backing from the leadership of Scotland's main political parties, including the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, Reform UK, Scottish Greens, and the Liberal Democrats. Each leader publicly stated their commitment to the cause, emphasizing that supporting those who care for dementia patients is a shared societal responsibility rather than a partisan issue. The collective support underscores the severity of the situation and the necessity for immediate, structured intervention through charitable partnerships.

Also read Daily Mail Australia and WHOOP Launch Fitness Competition in November 2026

Course Structure and Partnerships

The proposed six-week sessions will be delivered in partnership with Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, ensuring that expert guidance is available to participants. These courses are designed to provide vital information regarding legal rights and available services, addressing the confusion that often accompanies a new diagnosis. By connecting attendees with others in similar situations, the program aims to combat the isolation, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that frequently follow a family member's diagnosis.

Conservative and Labour Perspectives

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay applauded the Daily Mail for its timely campaign, noting that collaboration with experts like Alzheimer's Scotland helps ease pressures on caregivers. Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra commended the work of Alzheimer Scotland and The Scottish Daily Mail in raising awareness, drawing on his own history of campaigning for footballers affected by dementia. Marra emphasized that while carers perform incredible jobs, society owes them practical help so they can continue to support others effectively.

Advertisement

Reform UK and Green Party Views

Reform UK's Scottish leader Malcolm Offord argued that everyone owes a debt of gratitude to carers, urging unconditional support to prevent them from feeling forgotten. He highlighted that hundreds of these six-week sessions would empower carers to know their rights and maintain their own wellbeing while caring for others. Scottish Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay added that dementia affects the entire family unit, making it crucial for members to have access to advice and reassurance during emotionally challenging times.

Liberal Democrat and Future Impact

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described the campaign as vital, noting that an aging population means more individuals will face caregiving duties without adequate support. He characterized family and friend carers as an invisible unpaid workforce performing some of the most difficult work of their lives over long, exhausting years. The sustained political backing suggests that the Dementia Carers Together appeal will serve as a lifeline for many families, providing resilience and connection at a time when such resources are critically needed.