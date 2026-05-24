Scottish Power harrasses cancer patient

A 65-year-old man in Stirling, Robert Walsh, is fighting bone cancer while being aggressively pursued by Scottish Power, an energy giant. The relentless hounding from numerous calls, letters, and threats have put Walsh under immense stress and are affecting his health, leading him to suicidal thoughts. Scottish Power has been unable to provide Walsh with an accurate actual sum in his outstanding balance and has breached the agreed-upon terms regarding his direct debit payment, further exacerbating his financial burden.

Robert Walsh is fighting bone cancer but has been aggressively pursued by the energy giant for over a year, leaving him feeling suicidal. The 65-year-old, who is housebound and on benefits, has received several final demand letters, legal letters threatening court action, and repeated calls from customer service staff.

The constant harassment, stress, and financial burden have affected his health and mental well-being. He has a terminal diagnosis for bone metastasis, with cancer spread to the bone, and has had surgical complications like hiatus hernia. He is currently waiting for an operation and is scared of the phone calls from the customer service agents.

The energy giant, Scottish Power, has been unable to provide an accurate outstanding sum and has breached their agreement regarding the direct debit payment set by the customer





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Scottish Power Aggressive Pursuits Cancer Patient Harassment Western Region Stirling Bone Cancer

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