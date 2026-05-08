Scottish Premiership News: Rangers and Celtic Clash with Strict Measures in Place for Sunday's Contest

This news article discusses the ongoing rivalry between Rangers and Celtic, featuring instructions for visiting fans, the conditions imposed due to past disturbances, and the banned items for attendees.

Rangers supporters are instructed to arrive at Parkhead over two hours before the Sunday game against Celtic , and face coverings are explicitly prohibited. Two thousand visiting fans will occupy the away section, resulting from discussions regarding ticket allocation.

After the April Scottish Cup match at Ibrox, where both teams clashed on the pitch, Rangers agreed to these conditions. The Ibrox faithful attending the match are encouraged to participate in an away end blackout, as mentioned by Daily Record. The 2,268 permitted fans should arrive at the stadium's east side from 9.30 am for the midday kick-off. Any fans arriving after 10 am could be held until after the kick-off.

After the game, away fans might be detained for 25 minutes, depending on a 'dynamic decision' by Police Scotland. Supporters are prohibited from bringing face coverings, reinforced gloves, drums, megaphones, flagpoles, or banners larger than 2m x 1m. Pyrotechnics are completely forbidden, and anyone caught with them faces arrest. For sports news, sign up to our sport newsletter





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Rangers Celtic Match Instructions Visiting Fans Conditions Past Disturbances Banned Items

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