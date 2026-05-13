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Scottish Premiership Title Race Heads for Final-Day Showdown

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Scottish Premiership Title Race Heads for Final-Day Showdown
Scottish PremiershipTitle RaceHearts
📆5/13/2026 9:56 PM
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16 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
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The Scottish Premiership title race is heading for a sensational final-day showdown after a night of unimaginable drama. Celtic secured a vital victory at Motherwell through a highly disputed stoppage-time penalty, keeping them just one point behind leaders Hearts.

The Scottish Premiership title race is heading for a sensational final-day showdown . Celtic secured a vital victory at Motherwell through a highly disputed stoppage-time penalty, keeping them just one point behind leaders Hearts .

Hearts have maintained their one-point lead at the top of the table following a commanding 3-0 victory over Falkirk. However, their hopes of lifting the trophy early were dashed by extraordinary late events unfolding concurrently at Fir Park. Celtic survived a massive scare, beating Motherwell 3-2

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Scottish Premiership Title Race Hearts Celtic Motherwell Final-Day Showdown Penalty VAR

 

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