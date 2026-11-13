Scottish Public Sector Employment Hits Record High Despite Gov Promises

New data reveals Scotland's public sector workforce grew to 472,800 full-time equivalents in June. John Swinney faces criticism as figures contradict pledges to shrink the bloated state apparatus.

Scotland's public sector workforce has expanded to a record-breaking size, directly contradicting First Minister John Swinney's pledges to reduce the size of the state. New official figures reveal that there were 472,800 full-time equivalent employees in the devolved public sector as of June, marking an increase of 700 staff members from the previous quarter.

Record Growth in State Workforce

This latest statistical rise indicates that the number of state workers is now 10 percent higher than it was at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, when the total stood at 429,900. The expansion is being driven primarily by growth in local government and the National Health Service, both of which the Scottish National Party has promised to reform through significant regional mergers.

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The total public sector headcount, which includes all individual employees such as part-timers, is even higher at 553,600. While this broader figure remains stable compared to the previous quarter, it is still 9 percent higher than the 507,300 employed when the coronavirus crisis began. Local councils currently employ 215,000 full-time equivalent workers, while the NHS accounts for 163,900 staff members.

Political Clash Over Reform Plans

Scottish Conservative public reform spokesman Murdo Fraser condemned the data, stating that the figures fly in the face of John Swinney's promises to deliver a slimmed-down state. Fraser argued that Scotland's already-bloated and inefficient public sector is continuing to grow on the First Minister's watch, with taxpayers paying a heavy price for what he described as back-of-a-fag-packet plans.

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Fraser further claimed that Swinney has shown he has no clue how to reduce the size of the public sector due to his policy of no compulsory redundancies. He asserted that taxpayers cannot continue to foot the bill for what he characterized as the government's inability to take tough decisions. The opposition insists that the current trajectory is unsustainable for the public purse.

Ghost Workers and Administrative Costs

Compounding the criticism, it was recently revealed that the policy prohibiting compulsory redundancies has left an army of 800 public sector ghost workers still being paid despite not having a defined role. This administrative inefficiency is costing the taxpayer £1.4 million a month, a figure that highlights the tension between job security pledges and fiscal responsibility.

Reform MSP Max Bannerman described the numbers as incredible, arguing that they squarely reveal the Scottish National Party's priorities. Bannerman claimed that while police officers on the ground are stretched keeping communities safe, the government is expanding its army of pencil-pushers to administer the most generous welfare system in the UK. He called for an end to this waste and demanded that money be put behind frontline services.

Specific Staffing Changes Across Sectors

The latest statistics show sharp increases in specific local authority areas, with Aberdeen adding 600 council workers, South Lanarkshire adding 145, and Edinburgh adding 130. In the healthcare sector, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde has added 115 posts, while Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service lost a combined 70 jobs in the last quarter.

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Since the pandemic struck in March 2020, emergency services have shed 900 posts even though there are now an additional 6,700 workers in quangos. There are currently 27,500 civil servants employed in the core government sector. Public Reform Secretary Ivan McKee defended the record by noting that directly employed staff in the core Scottish Government fell by 1.4 percent in the twelve months leading to June 2026.

Future Structural Reforms Proposed

John Swinney has promised the most radical reshaping of public services since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament. This strategy involves merging 14 health boards into two large entities and reducing 32 councils to as few as six regional bodies. However, ministers have provided little detail on how this complex restructuring will be achieved in practice.

Swiney's administration maintains that it is proposing an ambitious programme of public service reform precisely to protect local services and ensure they are fit for the future. The government argues that these changes will empower communities so they can thrive, despite the current statistical trend of a swelling workforce. Devolved government employment north of the border has never been greater and continues to grow, defying complaints of UK-imposed austerity.