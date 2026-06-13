Scottish Rocker Rod Stewart Travels to US World Cup Match After Concert Cancellation Due to Illness

Despite cancelling a concert in California due to an acute upper respiratory infection and laryngitis, 81-year-old singer Rod Stewart traveled to Massachusetts to support Scotland in their World Cup opener against Haiti, marking his seventh World Cup attendance.

The celebrated singer, known for his Scottish patriotism and a history of supporting the national football team, has traveled to the United States to watch Scotland 's World Cup opener against Haiti despite having to cancel a concert due to illness just hours earlier.

In a video posted from aboard an aircraft, he informed his 1.7 million social media followers of his journey to support Steve Clarke's squad. The clip showed him alongside his son, Alastair, dressed in a white shirt and trousers with a blue blazer, expressing his excitement about the match.

The game, scheduled to start at 2am BST on June 14 in a Massachusetts city, marks his seventh World Cup attendance, a testament to his lifelong dedication to the sport and his heritage. With a father from Glasgow, the 81-year-old rocker has a deep connection to Scotland, famously stating, "I've been to seven World Cups. Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Mexico, loads of them... this'll be my seventh.

We want them to get through to the next round and I'll die a happy man. Come on, Scotland.

" This journey comes immediately after a significant health scare that forced the abrupt cancellation of a performance in California. The artist, in the midst of his "One Last Time" tour, was due to play in The Sunshine State but fell ill. After traveling to the venue in Chula Vista, he was compelled to cancel the entire show following a medical diagnosis.

A statement explained that he had made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors and due to an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis, he was medically unable to take the stage. Demonstrating his commitment, Rod later shared a somber photo of himself on the empty stage as it was being dismantled, writing, "Well here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me.

Following I'm very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn't possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.

" Despite this setback, his swift pivot to support his national team underscores his passionate character and the importance he places on both his music and his footballing loyalties. The episode highlights a challenging period for the veteran performer, yet his determination to be present for Scotland's crucial match paints a picture of a man whose public spirit and personal devotion remain undimmed by health issues





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Rod Stewart Scotland World Cup Football Concert Cancellation Illness Laryngitis Tour

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