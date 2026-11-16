Scottish salmon sales surge to a record £1.7 billion, defying boycott campaigns and driving growth in the UK fish market despite declines in other seafood categories.

Record-breaking sales of Scottish salmon have pushed the industry to a total value of nearly £1.7 billion as the country prepares for the upcoming festive period. Despite organized public campaigns calling for a boycott of farmed fish, demand remains exceptionally high, with the sector becoming the dominant force in British seafood consumption.

This surge in popularity occurs during the 12-month period ending in October, where the volume of salmon sold exceeded 81,000 tons. The financial growth significantly outpaces the broader seafood market, highlighting a strong shift in consumer preference toward this specific type of fish.

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Market Dominance Defies Boycott Efforts

Salmon has firmly established itself as the UK's biggest-selling fish, capturing a massive share of the retail market. The data reveals that almost £1 in every £3 spent on fish in British supermarkets is allocated to salmon purchases. This dominance accounts for a substantial portion of the market's overall financial performance.

Shoppers spent an additional £104 million on salmon over the past year alone. This specific increase represents about half the total growth in the value of the entire fish market. While other sectors struggled, the salmon industry continued to expand its financial footprint significantly.

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Competing Seafood Categories See Declines

The success of salmon stands in stark contrast to the performance of other popular white fish varieties in the UK. Sales volumes of salmon rose by 3.8 per cent, while the total value increased by 6.8 per cent. This positive trajectory occurred despite an overall drop in general fish sales across the sector.

Traditional alternatives faced significant challenges during the same period. Cod sales fell sharply by 15.5 per cent, while haddock experienced a decline of 10.7 per cent. Tuna sales saw a modest rise of 4.7 per cent, but its total revenue remained less than a third of that generated by salmon.

Economic Impact and Industry Confidence

The trade body Salmon Scotland attributed these robust figures to continued consumer confidence in the product. The organization emphasized that the sales reflect a strong belief in the quality of Scottish salmon raised in the Highlands and Islands. This trust has helped the industry maintain its growth trajectory despite external pressures.

Tavish Scott, the chief executive of Salmon Scotland, noted that more people are choosing salmon for both healthy midweek meals and special occasions. He stated that with Christmas approaching, the product is a natural choice for festive celebrations, ranging from smoked starters to family dinners.

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Regional Benefits and Nutritional Value

The financial success of the sector supports 11,000 jobs and adds £1 billion a year to the Scottish economy. Tavish Scott highlighted that this growth is positive for both consumers and rural coastal communities where the fish is raised. The investment helps sustain local economies and infrastructure.

Fresh salmon remains the most popular variety, with sales reaching £1.52 billion, a 7 per cent increase. While the volume of fresh salmon rose by 6.5 per cent, average prices increased by just 0.2 per cent. This suggests shoppers are buying larger quantities rather than paying significantly higher prices.

Smoked salmon also enjoyed strong growth, with sales reaching £513 million, up by 6 per cent. Recent research from the University of Aberdeen found that Scottish farmed salmon is a rich source of essential nutrients, including Vitamin D. Tavish Scott described this as another reason for people to enjoy it as part of a healthy, balanced diet.