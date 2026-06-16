Drumduan School, a 40-year-old private institution in Moray co-founded by actress Tilda Swinton, is closing its kindergarten after previously shutting its other divisions. Trustees blame the UK's VAT policy on private school fees for making operations financially unsustainable amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Drumduan School , a prestigious private institution in Scotland co-founded by actress Tilda Swinton , has announced the closure of its kindergarten following the shutdown of its upper and lower school divisions earlier in the year.

The school, based near Forres, Moray, for four decades, cited the UK government's imposition of Value Added Tax on private school fees, implemented in January of last year, as a critical factor behind its financial unsustainability. According to a statement from the trustees, the "cost-of-living crisis" compounded the issue, making the new VAT charge difficult for families to manage while simultaneously increasing the school's operational expenses.

The kindergarten will cease operations on June 30, concluding a 40-year legacy that emphasized Steiner Waldorf educational principles, focusing on holistic, practical, and artistic learning over traditional testing and desk-based instruction. Annual fees for senior pupils were approximately £13,500. The school's decision reflects a broader trend affecting independent education across the UK, with numerous schools closing or facing restructuring since the VAT policy took effect in January 2025.

Tilda Swinton, an Academy Award-winning actress known for roles in films like Doctor Strange and The Grand Budapest Hotel, co-founded Drumduan in 2013 alongside Ian Sutherland McCook. Her motivation stemmed from a desire to provide her twin children with a Steiner Waldorf education, a system that prioritizes creativity, hands-on experiences, and emotional development alongside academic subjects.

Swinton has publicly praised the approach, noting in a 2015 interview that her children, who attended the school without any formal testing, emerged as "happy and inspired" teenagers. She frequently participated in school events, including a trip to the island of Colonsay, underscoring her deep involvement. The school's closure marks the end of an alternative educational experiment that attracted families seeking an unconventional curriculum, yet ultimately succumbed to economic pressures exacerbated by the VAT policy.

The trustees' statement expressed profound regret over the closure, acknowledging the "immense gratitude" owed to staff and the wider community that supported Drumduan over the years. They emphasized that the decision followed a meticulous review of financial viability and was made despite sustained efforts to secure alternative funding. The closure process includes support for staff and families during the transition.

Drumduan is not an isolated case; other prominent Scottish private schools such as Fettes College and Albyn School have also announced cost-cutting measures, including potential job losses, directly linked to the VAT on fees. In England, historic institutions like Stoke College in Suffolk have also shut down. According to the Independent Schools Council, more than 100 independent schools have closed or merged since the policy's implementation, highlighting a systemic crisis in private education financing driven by governmental fiscal changes





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Drumduan School Tilda Swinton VAT On Private Schools Steiner Waldorf Education Scottish Independent Schools Closure

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