Scottish Transgender Prisoner Policy Ruled Unlawful in Landmark Court Decision

A Scottish court has ruled unlawful the government's policy of housing transgender women prisoners alongside biological females, a decision that could cost taxpayers up to £400,000 in legal bills. The ruling is a major victory for feminist campaigners who argued the practice endangered vulnerable female inmates.

Taxpayers are facing a potential legal bill of up to £400,000 following a court ruling that declared the Scottish government's policy on housing transgender women prisoners alongside biological females 'unlawful'.

The decision, delivered by Court of Session judge Lady Ross, was hailed as a 'victory' for vulnerable female inmates by campaign groups. For Women Scotland (FWS), a feminist organization, initiated the judicial review against the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) policy, which allowed some transgender women-individuals who are biologically male-to be placed in women's prisons.

Aidan O'Neill, representing FWS, sharply criticized the policy as 'Orwellian', drawing parallels to George Orwell's Animal Farm to articulate his argument that the practice created a hierarchy where 'women good but men identifying as women better'. The ruling adds significant pressure on the Scottish National Party (SNP) administration and its health and justice policies, particularly as they relate to gender identity legislation.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch immediately called for an end to what she described as the SNP's refusal to employ common sense, stating, 'It's time to draw a line under this. I do not understand why the SNP want to die on this hill of putting men in women's prisons.

' She criticized both the SNP and the Scottish Greens for supporting the policy and referenced past incidents where male offenders who identify as female, including convicted rapists, were housed in women's facilities, creating safety concerns. The judgment directly followed another major legal victory for FWS last year at the UK Supreme Court, which affirmed that the term 'woman' in the Equality Act refers exclusively to biological females, not to those who have legally changed gender.

Lady Ross's ruling clarified that although transgender prisoners retain rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, these rights do not guarantee accommodation in a prison designated for the opposite biological sex. She found that the SPS guidance was incompatible with the statutory requirement to provide separate accommodation for men and women, describing it as a 'mis-statement of the law'.

Consequently, the entire prisons guidance on transgender prisoner placement was deemed unlawful. The case was galvanized by the public controversy surrounding Isla Bryson, a transgender woman formerly known as Adam Graham, who was convicted in 2023 of raping two women. Bryson was initially sent to Cornton Vale, a women's prison in Stirling, before being moved to a male facility following outrage and a review.

O'Neill argued during proceedings that the policy endangered vulnerable female inmates by placing biological males, some convicted of serious violent and sexual offenses, within their housing units. He used charged language, claiming women prisoners were being 'gaslit' and treated as 'pawns' in a broader ideological struggle.

Following the verdict, Susan Smith of FWS expressed hope that 'this will be the last time that we are forced to go to law to defend the rights of women,' framing the outcome as a crucial protection for the 'very vulnerable women in the prison estate'. Current estimates suggest only two transgender women are housed within Scotland's female prison system, but the policy's implications were far-reaching. The ruling also triggered political recriminations.

Scottish Tory equalities spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher accused the government, specifically Deputy First Minister John Swinney, of wasting public funds by defending the policy in court despite the prior Supreme Court ruling. The gender-critical think-tank MurrayBlackburnMackenzie issued a statement condemning ministers for defending what it called a 'sexist and regressive policy', asserting it leaves a 'permanent stain on the reputation of every politician involved'.

In response, an SPS spokesperson stated, 'We are grateful to Lady Ross for her judgement, which we will carefully consider, at pace, along with the Scottish Government,' indicating a review of policies and procedures will now commence. The financial liability for taxpayers emerges from the legal costs associated with the judicial review, which the court's determination now likely shifts onto the Scottish government.

This episode underscores deep divisions over how to balance transgender rights with the safety and privacy rights of female prisoners, a conflict that continues to play out across UK legal and political arenas. The court's decision sets a binding precedent in Scottish law, mandating a complete overhaul of prisoner accommodation protocols to ensure clear separation based on biological sex, while still requiring individualized risk assessments and respectful treatment for transgender inmates within the male estate.

The policy had been a flashpoint in Scotland's culture wars, pitting women's rights advocates against transgender activists and their allies within the nationalist and green political movements





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