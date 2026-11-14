Screen Time in Schools: Conservatives Back Limits Over Health Risks

The Conservative Party backs guidance urging schools to cut classroom screen time, with no screens for early years pupils and a two-hour daily cap for secondary students.

The Conservative Party has called for schools to limit the time children spend looking at screens in class, arguing that classroom screen use is a danger to pupils' health. Laura Trott, the Shadow Education Secretary, made the case during the Conservative Party conference, and the party is backing guidance drafted by health professionals on screen time in schools.

The guidance recommends that children in early years education should have no screen time at all. It also says that screen use in primary schools should be kept to a minimum and used only when necessary to meet the requirements of the national curriculum.

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How the Proposed Screen Time Limits Would Work

The guidance sets out a different limit for each stage of education. Screen use among secondary school pupils should be capped at two hours a day, and that cap includes time spent outside of school hours.

The guidance states that using computers and tablets in school can lead to physical and developmental problems. It lists eyesight, sleep and musculoskeletal issues as concerns, and adds that screens can even affect speech and language development as well as cause emotional dysregulation.

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Electronic devices have become far more common in classrooms since Covid-19. Tablets, laptops and interactive whiteboards are now used widely, and the guidance argues that this growth has raised the risks for young pupils.

Competing Views on Classroom Technology

Laura Trott said that screens were causing real damage to children after schools embraced the technology for day-to-day activities. She told The Times that screens themselves pose a danger to a child's health, happiness and learning.

Ms Trott argued that adults have a legal right to take breaks from screens, but that the same question has not been examined for children. She added that some children spend all day at school looking at a screen and then continue staring at one when they go home.

Ms Trott, who has campaigned to ban social media for under-16s and phones in school, said that everything allowed into school should be safe, and that this has not been the case over the last decade. She said that too much time on screens, regardless of content, is damaging for children.

Ms Trott believes children would benefit from a traditional approach to education using pen, paper and textbooks rather than screens built into the curriculum. She said the once popular view that a classroom full of high-tech computers is a positive thing for teaching is now outdated.

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A spokesperson for Lucy Powell responded by attacking the Conservative record. The spokesperson said the Conservatives had 14 years in government to address the challenges technology presents for childhood and did nothing.

Safer Screens Research and the Next Steps

Analysis by Health Professionals for Safer Screens found that pupils now spend more time looking at a screen in the classroom than the recommended usage across a whole week. The organisation said that a million schoolchildren were using devices in every lesson, and that 2.6million pupils use screens every day as part of their learning.

The spokesperson for Lucy Powell said the conversation about children's relationship with screens is important and must be handled carefully. They said the response must be about more than screen-time limits, and should focus on giving children the opportunities, encouragement and space to read, play, learn and spend time together away from screens.

The spokesperson said the Labour government has already produced guidance for under-fives and will bring forward clear guidance on screen time for all kids in the new year. That guidance is intended to give parents and teachers the reassurance and practical advice they need.