Scripps Research Scientists Develop New Class of Drugs That Target Inflammation in Autoimmune Diseases While Preserving Immune Function

Researchers at Scripps Research have created a novel drug class, ENDOtollins, designed to reduce inflammation in autoimmune diseases without compromising the body's ability to fight infections. This targeted approach focuses on interrupting a specific protein interaction within immune cells, offering a potential improvement over existing treatments and could lead to new therapies for conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Scripps Research Institute scientists have announced the development of a novel class of drug compounds, dubbed ENDOtollins, designed to specifically reduce harmful inflammation while preserving the body's capacity to combat infections. This groundbreaking achievement represents a significant stride toward achieving a long-held objective in the treatment of autoimmune disease s.

The compounds work by interfering with a crucial 'molecular handshake' between two proteins found within immune cells, offering a more targeted and potentially safer approach than current treatments. This research, detailed in a paper published in Nature Chemical Biology on April 6, 2026, holds promise for more precise and effective treatments for conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile arthritis, diseases that collectively affect over 15 million individuals in the United States. Sergio D. Catz, a professor at Scripps Research and the senior author of the study, emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying biological mechanisms. 'A key component of our approach is to begin by understanding the biological mechanisms at play,' he stated. 'By accomplishing this first, we can more easily target the pathway driving inflammation without affecting other important processes.'\Current treatments for autoimmune diseases often involve broadly blocking endosomes, the cellular compartments responsible for sorting and processing incoming materials, including molecules that trigger immune responses. Hydroxychloroquine, for example, functions in this way. While these treatments can be effective, they frequently come with substantial side effects, such as gastrointestinal problems and, in rarer instances, vision damage, leading a significant number of patients to discontinue treatment. The Scripps Research team opted for a different strategy, focusing on two specific proteins, Munc13-4 and syntaxin 7. These proteins must interact to allow immune sensors called Toll-like receptors (TLRs) to activate within endosomes. This 'molecular handshake' is vital for detecting foreign DNA and RNA from invaders such as viruses and bacteria. However, in autoimmune diseases, TLRs become overactive, erroneously identifying self-nucleic acids – for example, those released from neutrophil-extracellular traps – and triggering chronic, damaging inflammation even in the absence of a genuine threat. Collaborating with co-author Hugh Rosen, a professor at Scripps Research, the team employed the institute's Molecular Screening Center to screen approximately 32,000 compounds. They successfully identified molecules that specifically disrupt the Munc13-4–syntaxin 7 interaction, without interfering with other essential cellular functions. Because Munc13-4 is primarily found in immune cells, these compounds provide a highly targeted method for reducing inflammation. As Rosen pointed out, 'Most treatments for autoimmune diseases manage symptoms; they don't change the underlying course of the disease.' He further elaborated, 'What's exciting about this approach is its potential to be disease-modifying: targeting the specific molecular machinery that drives inflammation, rather than broadly suppressing the immune system.'\A critical innovation in this research was the screening of compounds within an intact cellular environment. Unlike many drug screening methods that extract proteins from the cell, the team at Scripps Research developed a method that preserves the integrity of cellular compartments. Jennifer Johnson, first author and a senior staff scientist at Scripps Research, explained, 'By maintaining the proteins in their natural environment, we increase the likelihood that compounds we find will actually work in living cells.' The most potent compound identified, ENDO12, demonstrated a marked reduction in inflammation in animal models that were also exposed to a TLR-activating molecule. Blood levels of inflammatory markers, including the immune system activators IL-6 and IFN-γ, as well as the enzyme myeloperoxidase, showed significant decreases in treated animals. A crucial finding was that ENDO12 did not impair the animals' ability to fight a real viral infection; they exhibited a normal antiviral immune response upon exposure to a virus. This selectivity directly addresses a major concern with immunosuppressive drugs: that suppressing inflammation could make patients more susceptible to infections. The team's future work includes testing the ENDOtollins in models that more accurately mirror human autoimmune diseases, and further refining the compounds' chemical structure to prepare them for potential clinical use. The researchers also suggest that ENDOtollins could potentially be used to treat cytokine storms, the dangerous immune overreactions observed in patients with severe COVID-19 and as a side effect of CAR-T cancer therapy. Both scenarios involve excessive IL-6 and widespread inflammation. While the ultimate goal is to translate these findings into effective treatments for patients, Catz highlights the valuable mechanistic insights gained from the research. He explained that ENDOtollins can also function as precise tools to explore other cellular processes regulated by endosomes and lysosomes, including pathways implicated in neurodegeneration and immune dysfunction. A better understanding of how these compartments become stressed or dysfunctional could have broad implications for understanding and treating a variety of human diseases. This study was conducted in collaboration with Roberto Baccala of San Diego BioMed





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