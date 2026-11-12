Se Nah Park Missing After Wave Sweeps Her at Panther State Beach

Coast Guard suspends search for Se Nah Park after she was swept into the ocean at Panther State Beach. Family continues efforts with volunteers near the keyhole passage.

Authorities have suspended active search efforts for Se Nah Park, a 24-year-old woman from San Bruno who was swept away by a rising tide at Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night. The family of the recent Cal Poly graduate remains hopeful despite the U.S. Coast Guard halting its extensive maritime operations after eight hours.

Coast Halts Search After Eight Hours

The U.S. Coast Guard officially suspended its search and rescue mission for Se Nah Park following an eight-hour operation that covered 95 square miles of ocean. Lt Max Holloway, the Coast Guard's Sector San Francisco search and rescue mission coordinator, described the decision as difficult but necessary given the environmental conditions. The agency stated that active efforts are paused pending further developments, though they expressed deepest condolences to the family.

Also read North York Moors park authority headquarters update from officials

The search involved significant aerial and marine resources deployed from multiple locations. A 47-foot motor lifeboat was launched from Coast Guard Station Monterey to scour the waters. Simultaneously, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter operated by Air Station San Francisco conducted aerial surveillance to locate the missing woman. Despite these extensive resources, the team could not confirm her location.

Tide Trapped Group at Dangerous Keyhole

Se Nah Park was last seen near the water at 8.30pm on Sunday while spending time with three friends at the scenic Panther State Beach. The group had walked through a narrow coastal passage known as the keyhole, a location surrounded by rock formations that officials frequently warn can become extremely dangerous during high tides. A rising tide trapped the four friends, putting Se Nah Park in immediate danger before she was swept into the ocean.

Advertisement

Santa Cruz County police confirmed that Park was believed to have been swept into the ocean while she was by the water. The incident occurred in a popular scenic area, but the natural hazards of the rocky coastline proved fatal to the search timeline. The sudden rise in water levels created a hazardous situation that led to her disappearance.

Family Launches Volunteer Search Effort

While official agencies have paused their operations, Kwang Park, Se Nah Park's father, is leading a dedicated ground search with the help of 35 to 40 volunteers. These volunteers include family members, friends, church members, and alumni from her college. He took to social media to urge hikers along the coast to keep their eyes open for his daughter.

Kwang Park stated that her body has not been found and that the group has been searching the coast for the last two days. The volunteers are conducting a thorough ground-level search in hopes of locating Se Nah Park. His plea for public assistance highlights the family's refusal to accept the suspension of the official search efforts.

Background and Next Steps

Se Nah Park was a resident of San Bruno and had recently graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Professional records indicate she worked at Align Technology as an analytical chemist associate. The community and her former colleagues are following the case closely as the search continues on land.

Advertisement

Authorities had initially activated their Search and Rescue team, promising that efforts would continue throughout the day. This included boats and aerial resources from Santa Cruz County police. However, the transition from an active multi-agency response to a suspended state has shifted the burden of search to private volunteers. The outcome remains uncertain as the family continues to seek answers.