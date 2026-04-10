Seagulls Launch Co-ordinated Attacks, Prompting Vigilance Warnings in Inverness

The public in Inverness is warned to be vigilant after seagulls launched co-ordinated attacks on revellers at an Easter Egg hunt, according to reports. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and prompted Highland Council to create a reporting tool to manage the issue. The attacks, described as frequent and co-ordinated, are likely to increase as gull breeding season begins.

Seagulls , notorious for their opportunistic behaviour and aggressive tendencies, have once again become a point of concern in Inverness . Recent incidents, including a 'co-ordinated' attack on attendees at an Easter Egg hunt, have prompted warnings to the public to remain vigilant. The city's Business Improvement District (BID) reported 16 gull-related incidents throughout the day, describing the attacks as 'frequent and co-ordinated behaviour' by adult gulls.

According to BID ambassador Janice Worthing, the birds are adept at observing and exploiting opportunities, calling in others before repeatedly swooping at people, including young children. This concerning trend coincides with the beginning of gull breeding season, increasing the likelihood of conflict and potential injuries. Worthing emphasized the birds' speed and ability to strike suddenly and decisively, heightening the urgency for public awareness and caution. \The escalating problem of aggressive seagulls has triggered a response from Highland Council, which has introduced a new reporting tool for the public to document their encounters with these birds. The tool requires reporting the date, location, and description of the incidents. This data collection initiative aims to assist in future gull management programs, providing valuable insights into the prevalence and patterns of aggressive behaviour. The council plans to analyse the data to identify hotspots and understand the driving forces behind the attacks. They will focus on behaviours related to chick protection and food scavenging, recognizing that different behaviours necessitate distinct mitigation approaches. The objective is to gather reliable data that will support a targeted and proportionate strategy for advising on effective measures to reduce negative interactions between gulls and people. \This isn't the first time the issue of gull aggression has come to the forefront. Last year, the problem was raised at Holyrood, with former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross advocating for an audit of the gull population in coastal communities. His proposal followed reports of serious incidents, including a woman in Elgin who suffered a broken leg after a gull attack, and a ten-year-old in Inverness who required hospitalisation. However, the audit proposal was rejected due to its estimated cost of almost £3 million. Despite the rejection, the incident highlights the ongoing concerns about the impact of seagulls on public safety and well-being. NatureScot, the Scottish Government's nature and wildlife quango, had previously offered somewhat unconventional advice at a private seagull summit, suggesting deterrents like waving arms above heads and drawing googly eyes on takeaway boxes, based on the principle that gulls dislike being stared at. The ongoing challenges surrounding gull management underscores the need for effective and scientifically sound strategies to balance public safety and the protection of wildlife, especially under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which protects wild birds and their nests and eggs





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Seagulls Inverness Attacks Public Safety Highland Council Gull Management Easter Egg Hunt

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