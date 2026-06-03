Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face New Sexual Battery Charges in California

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could potentially face new sexual battery charges in California, even as he sits in a federal prison in New Jersey. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) presented separate presentations on their investigations into a single alleged victim's claims to the District Attorney's Office.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could potentially face new sexual battery charges in California , even as he sits in a federal prison in New Jersey . The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) presented separate presentations on their investigations into a single alleged victim's claims to the District Attorney's Office.

The alleged victim is celebrity publicist Jonathan Hay, who also filed a lawsuit in July 2025 against Diddy, alleging that the rapper sexually battered him. In his civil complaint, Hay claims that in 2020, he was working on a Notorious B.I. G. remix with Biggie Smalls's son CJ Wallace and Diddy.

He alleges that when he was alone with Diddy, the mogul masturbated into a shirt that belonged to Biggie, then ordered Hay to 'finish him off' and threw the soiled shirt at him. Hay's lawsuit also claimed that he was left alone in a room with Diddy, who allegedly proceeded to masturbate onto a shirt that had belonged to his late friend.

Diddy has previously denied all allegations leveled against him, and his legal team has issued a blanket denial to CNN in response to Hay's lawsuit. However, Hay called himself a 'survivor' of Diddy and said that 'having my painful experiences heard and validated by the LAPD and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is an undeniable turning point. This progress marks a significant victory in my fight for total accountability,' he continued.

'I am certain that justice will be achieved and that full responsibility will be enforced. ' In 2025, Hay filed a police report alleging that he had been sexually battered by the rapper in 2020, followed by a second incident in 2021. According to TMZ, Hay filed his police report in his hometown of Largo, Florida, but it was subsequently transferred to Los Angeles, as that's where the alleged crimes took place.

Diddy is currently serving a federal prison sentence in New Jersey, and the new charges could potentially lead to additional time being added to his sentence. The case is currently under review by the District Attorney's Office, and it is unclear when a decision will be made. Diddy's representatives have been reached out to for comment, but they have not yet responded





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