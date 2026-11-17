Australian national Sean Duncan Millar receives a 17-month jail term in Bali for personal drug use, down from trafficking charges that carried a life sentence.

Australian national Sean Duncan Millar has been sentenced to 17 months in a Bali jail after being convicted of personal drug use in Indonesia. The 50-year-old Perth resident appeared before the Denpasar District Court on Tuesday to face the consequences of a police raid on his property in West Denpasar that occurred earlier this year.

Significant Reduction in Millar Charges

The initial legal threat against Sean Duncan Millar was far more severe, as prosecutors originally sought to convict him of drug trafficking, an offense that carries a mandatory life imprisonment sentence in Indonesia. However, those heavy charges were officially dropped in September of last year. The prosecution subsequently pivoted to charging Millar with personal drug abuse, a category that carries a significantly lighter penalty. The final sentence of one year and five months is notably lighter than the two years of imprisonment originally sought by state prosecutors during the proceedings.

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Context Behind the Denpasar Residence Raid

The legal proceedings began after officers raided Millar's guesthouse located on Gunung Payung Street in West Denpasar on April 5. The raid was triggered by a public tip-off regarding unusual activity at the address. During the search, officers discovered 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe and a bong, inside the home. Police also seized a mobile phone belonging to the defendant. These items formed the basis of the evidence presented by the state to prove that Millar possessed controlled substances for his own consumption rather than for distribution.

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Personal Tragedy and Courtroom Conduct

During the trial, Judge Eni Martiningrum emphasized that Sean Duncan Millar had legally and convincingly proven guilty of abusing drugs for personal use. The court heard that Millar had turned to drug dependency following the profound grief of losing his daughter. Throughout the proceedings, Millar maintained a polite demeanor and admitted to his drug use without contest. He offered a public apology for disrespecting the Indonesian government and the Balinese community, expressing deep regret for letting down his mother, family, and wife. He explained that his priorities had shifted toward seeking justice for his daughter, which led him to lose track of his responsibilities.

Defense Strategy and Future Appeals

Millar's lawyer, Katharina Nutz, expressed surprise that the judge did not order a mandatory rehabilitation program as part of the verdict. She told reporters that while the defense team respected the judges' considerations in reaching their verdict, they had not had sufficient time to discuss the outcome thoroughly with their client. Nutz indicated that the sentence felt unfair given the limited amount of evidence presented, and she signaled a strong preference to appeal the verdict. The legal team now has a window of two weeks to formally accept or appeal the sentence, with the final decision resting with Sean Duncan Millar.