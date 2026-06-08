Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal Win Love Island, Fans Declare Them Winners

Sean Fitzgerald, a primary school teacher from Galway, Ireland, and Lola Deal, a detective from Kent, have been declared the winners of the series by fans, despite the tensions brewing around them. Despite being pretty coupled up already, Sean had strong words before entering the villa, stating he wasn't worried about competition. Lola, on the other hand, expressed her desire to find someone who is obsessed with her. Two new bombshells, Victoria and Namibia, entered the villa, while George suddenly left the show for personal reasons. The ITV spokesperson confirmed George's departure, stating he quit for family reasons.

Sean Fitzgerald , a primary school teacher from Galway, Ireland, and Lola Deal , a detective from Kent, have been declared the winners of the series by fans, despite the tensions around them.

Despite being pretty coupled up already, Sean had strong words before entering the villa, stating he wasn't worried about competition. Lola, on the other hand, expressed her desire to find someone who is obsessed with her. Two new bombshells, Victoria and Namibia, entered the villa, while George suddenly left the show for personal reasons. The ITV spokesperson confirmed George's departure, stating he quit for family reasons





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Love Island Sean Fitzgerald Lola Deal Couples Tension Competition Obsession Family Personal Reasons Instagram

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