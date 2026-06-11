Sean Penn Slammed for Saying He Would Not Take a Selfie with a Holocaust Survivor or a Child with a Disability

Sean Penn has been criticized for bringing up the Holocaust and a child with a disability in a rant about people asking to take photos with him. The Oscar winner explained why he was absent from the Oscars in March and his stance on selfies.

Sean Penn has been slammed for saying he would not take a selfie with a Holocaust survivor grandmother or a child paraplegic. The Oscar winner baffled many as he brought up the genocide of European Jews during the Second World War unprompted during a rant about people asking to take photos with him.

Penn's comments were blasted on social media, as many were unhappy that the Holocaust and a child with a disability were even brought up in the first place. Penn's rant began as he explained why he was absent from the Oscars in March despite being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for One Battle After Another, which he ended up winning.

He said that the issue with being at large public gatherings is that you only get about 15 minutes with each person, which triggers his anxiety. Penn famously courted controversy as he was caught smoking inside the Hollywood ceremony, as his career has not been without issues due to his behavior and fiery temper





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sean Penn Holocaust Disability Selfies Oscars Ukraine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'White lives matter' protest in Glasgow slammed as cops swarm city centreStand Up To Racism Glasgow has slammed the protest and claimed attendees 'beat up passers-by' and stole a delivery drivers bike.

Read more »

Elon Musk slammed for 'driving unrest' after Belfast stabbingA senior Labour Party official has claimed families are being put 'at risk' by comments made on social media following Monday night's stabbing

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250: Dana White denies Sean Strickland banned from White House fightUFC chief executive Dana White says 'nobody has been banned' from attending Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

Read more »

Elon Musk slammed for 'driving unrest' after Belfast stabbingLabour Party chairwoman Anna Turley says social media platforms are 'playing a role in driving' the unrest following the Belfast stabbing

Read more »