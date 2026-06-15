Sean Strickland Escorted Out of UFC Fan Festival at White House Event

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was removed from the UFC Freedom 250 fan festival at the Ellipse near the White House after defying a ban from the promotion. He was escorted by Secret Service and security, later posting about the incident on social media. The event was part of a historic UFC card on Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Sean Strickland , the controversial UFC middleweight champion, found himself at the center of another storm over the weekend as he was removed from a fan festival ahead of a historic UFC card held at the White House on Sunday evening.

The incident unfolded at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, where the UFC Freedom 250 fan festival was taking place. Strickland, who is currently enjoying his second reign as champion, took to social media platform X to claim that he received a call from UFC higher-ups explicitly banning him from the event.

Despite the prohibition, the outspoken fighter decided to crash the press conference and later appeared at the fan festival, causing chaos as he was mobbed by fans. Pictures and videos quickly circulated online showing Strickland being escorted out of the venue by a combination of Secret Service members and event security. In one image posted by Strickland himself, he captioned it, 'Best fans in the world!

' without acknowledging the removal. On Instagram, he shared a video of himself inside what appeared to be a security vehicle, stating, 'I'm pretty sure I didn't break a law, like I'm pretty sure. But we might be going to jail, but I'm pretty sure we didn't break no laws.

' In a follow-up video, he added, 'Alright guys, I may have been charged with disorderly conduct - I don't know what that is but it sounds cool. Anyways, I just want to thank you guys. After being banned, you guys have been riding with me and supporting me. It means a lot to me, thank you.

' The incident added to Strickland's reputation as a polarizing figure in mixed martial arts, known for his outspoken views and unpredictable behavior. The UFC Freedom 250 card was a landmark event, taking place on former President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, with the White House itself serving as the backdrop. Trump, a longtime fan of the UFC, has been closely associated with the promotion, and the event featured historic bonuses for fighters. Strickland's antics, however, threatened to overshadow the proceedings.

The UFC has not yet commented on whether Strickland will face any disciplinary action for his unauthorized appearance. Fans and analysts alike have weighed in, with some criticizing the champion for his lack of respect for protocol, while others praised him for his rebellious spirit. The episode serves as yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of one of the most unpredictable champions in UFC history





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