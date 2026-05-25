Search Begins for Seamus Maguire, One of the Last Unfound Disappeared Victims

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains launches a new search in Derryclone for Seamus Maguire, whose disappearance dates back to the early 1970s. Officials seek any information to help locate his remains for a proper burial.

A new ground‑ search operation is set to commence later this week for Seamus Maguire , one of the final four members of the group known as the Disappeared who still remain missing.

Maguire’s name was added to the list of cases being investigated by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) in 2022, after the commission concluded that there was credible information indicating his death and secret burial were linked to paramilitary activity that took place before the Good Friday Agreement was signed in April 1998. Lead investigator Eamonn Henry explained that, at the outset, it was unclear whether Maguire’s case was that of a missing person or of a victim of abduction, murder and clandestine interment by a republican paramilitary group.

While there is a strong belief that some wing of the IRA was involved, the specific faction has yet to be identified. The search will focus on an approximately two‑acre plot of farmland in the Derryclone area, a location that investigators say offers a more stable environment than the boggy terrain of previous searches, such as the one conducted for the remains of Columba McVeigh at Bragan Bog, which ended without success.

Henry noted that each site presents its own challenges, but the commission is confident that the new intelligence is sufficient to justify the effort. The operation will continue until either Maguire’s remains are located or investigators determine, beyond reasonable doubt, that the area does not contain his body. No fixed timetable has been set for the search, and the commission emphasized that the presence of a search does not imply that all necessary information has already been obtained.

The public is urged to come forward with any details, however minor they may seem, as all tips are handled with the strictest confidence and are used solely to facilitate a Christian burial for the victim’s family





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Disappeared Seamus Maguire ICLVR Paramilitary Burial Search Operation

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