Search Continues for Missing Autistic Teen Will in Victorian Bushland

Police and family hold hope as searchers look for Will, a 17-year-old with autism missing since Friday in Walhalla East. The operation involves up to 80 workers in freezing conditions.

Police and search teams are maintaining a relentless effort to locate Will, a 17-year-old adolescent with autism who has been missing since Friday afternoon in the rugged bushland near Walhalla East, Victoria. The extensive search operation has entered its fourth day as Tuesday progresses, with emergency personnel navigating treacherous terrain under near-freezing temperatures that have plummeted to as low as 3C overnight since the teen vanished.

Details of the Vanishing Incident

Will disappeared shortly after being dropped off near a campsite with his stepbrother on Friday afternoon. The Latrobe Valley teen returned to the drop-off area to retrieve remaining camp gear in the vicinity of Stoney Creek Road and the T2 Track between Cowwarr and Walhalla but failed to return. Authorities confirmed that he was wearing only a pair of shorts and work boots at the time of his disappearance, a fact that has heightened concerns regarding his safety in the cold environment.

Also read Disappearance of Autistic Teen Will Barkley in Walhalla Bushland Sparks Massive Search

Current Status of Search Operations

Police have shared an update on Tuesday stating that while an esky containing food items like cereal has been located while retracing Will's steps, a tacklebox, pillows, and a fold-out tabletop remain missing. Acting Inspector Jason Benbow of Victoria Police stated, 'It is unknown whether Will made it back to the drop-off location and collected these items,' indicating that the missing gear provides a critical clue to his recent movements and potential shelter locations.

Resource Deployment and Stakeholder Positions

The search effort involves up to 80 emergency workers, including multiple police units, helicopters, boats, motorbikes, horses, and in excess of 50 people on foot. Inspector Benbow emphasized the scale of the response by noting, 'We are throwing absolutely everything at this and we will continue. We have no plans to scale it back at any time soon,' while also acknowledging the assistance of two occupants of a white 4WD who helped in the initial search on Friday night.

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Impact on Family and Public Awareness

Will's mother, Elizabeth Barkley, described her son's disappearance as 'one of her worst nightmares' and revealed she has barely slept or eaten since the incident. She expressed deep concern for her son's wellbeing, stating, 'He would be so scared and he's a mum's boy, so he'll be missing me a lot,' while urging anyone with dash cam footage from the Cowwarr, Stoney Creek, and lower Thomson River areas to come forward with information.

Next Steps and Historical Context

Police believe Will became disoriented in the treacherous terrain but remain focused on the possibility of his survival, citing that 'William's 17, he's fit and healthy, he's quite a tall, strong lad.' The search continues with no end date scheduled, drawing parallels to the 2018 case of 14-year-old William Callaghan who was found alive after two nights in dense bushland at Mount Disappointment, reinforcing the possibility of survival in such conditions despite the severe weather challenges.