Seaside Sauna Leaves Locals Hot and Bothered with Public Nudity and Shrieks

A seaside sauna in Redcliffe Apartments has caused controversy among locals, with regular sightings of public nudity and shrieks from customers. The business denies any full nudity, but residents have raised concerns about privacy and disturbance.

A SEASIDE sauna has left locals hot and bothered as they say they regularly witness public nudity and shrieking customers. But the outlook from the rear windows of Redcliffe Apartments isn’t quite so picturesque – though a spokesperson for the business denied anyone at the sauna was ever fully naked.

Locals had hoped it was for private use only but Davies, who had no planning permission, started advertising Halsa Sauna with the slogan ‘beachside bliss where sauna meets the sea. ’ Those on the top floor have a bird’s eye view into the area outside the sauna where guests take an icy plunge in three wooden water butts.

Another resident who uses his apartment as a holiday retreat says he regularly sees naked customers – both male and female- climbing in and out of the water barrels. He said: ‘It’s usually accompanied by shrieks as they go from the heat of the sauna into the icy cold water. I’m no prude but there are families with young children staying here and some elderly people – they don’t want to see that.

’ Another resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: ‘The entrance to most of the apartments is a glass corridor at the same level as the sauna. One apartment owner has sold up and four more have been put up for sale since the steamy row erupted. A retrospective application was met with 43 objections about naked and semi-naked guests along with claims about shouting and screaming and a lack of toilets.

Another resident of the Redcliffe flats said: ‘My place is too far away to see customers so I’ve only got my costumes using the only access road into the apartments and it can get a bit noisy. Planners turned down the application on the grounds that the development created noise and disturbance detrimental to nearby residents.

The refusal also highlighted privacy issues caused by customers accessing the sauna and barrels via an external staircase – it’s not known if Mr Davies will appeal the decision. A spokesperson for Halse said: ‘There is no nudity whatsoever. All customers wear bathers just as in any other outdoor sauna across the UK. We are no different.

’ The Sun asked if the sauna owners plan to appeal the decision and if it is still currently operating as normal but did not get a response





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Redcliffe Apartments Halsa Sauna Seaside Sauna Public Nudity Shrieks Privacy Concerns Development Noise Planners Decision Sauna Owners Response

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