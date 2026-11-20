Art Marble 21 owner Danny Pentin defends his Ladies Night policy after a leaked email sparked outrage and threats in Seattle's South Lake Union.

Danny Pentin, the owner of Art Marble 21 in Seattle, is navigating intense public scrutiny following a directive that restricts his Ladies Night promotion to biological women. The controversy ignited after a September 19 email sent to staff was leaked and circulated online, revealing his strict definition of who qualifies for the discounted drinks.

The Origin Of The Controversial Policy

Pentin issued the directive to his employees in an email obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, which has since spread rapidly across social media platforms. In the message, he explicitly stated that the promotion was only intended for 'biological women' and clarified that 'men dressed in women's clothing are not women, nor are they ladies.'

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The bar owner explained that this policy was a direct response to an incident involving an irate customer. According to Pentin, a patron dressed in women's clothing was involved in an altercation with a bartender after being denied a drink discount. The situation escalated when the customer allegedly threw a drink at the employee in anger.

Pentin Defends His Personal Stance

Pentin spoke to the Daily Mail on Friday morning to address the backlash, asserting that he is 'not a hateful person' and that he 'love everyone for who they are and where they are in their lives.' He denied allegations that his establishment discriminates against transgender individuals, claiming the email was taken out of context.

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He insisted that his personal beliefs have never prevented anyone from entering his establishment or receiving different treatment inside. Pentin argued that stating 'a man is a man and a woman is a woman' is not a controversial position, and he believed that anyone feeling unsafe due to his definition of gender was 'looking for someone to hate.'

He further noted that his long-term staff would not continue working for him if they viewed him as a bigot. Pentin emphasized that the policy was 'not meant to be exclusionary' but acknowledged that 'sometimes I am' offensive, while maintaining that 'All are welcome but all are not the same.'

Public Reaction And Online Outcry

The response from the online community was immediate and largely critical, with many labeling the policy as transphobic in the widely progressive city of Seattle. One Reddit user criticized the bar for being 'transphobic,' while another suggested that intentionally turning away trans women in Seattle is 'self defeating' and hoped the business would fail.

Commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, also expressed disappointment, with one user stating they would not return to Art Marble. Another commenter noted that while Pentin claims to avoid politics, the decision is '100% making it political.' Despite the negative feedback, some patrons defended the owner, with one Reddit user claiming that most people outside the 'Seattle bubble' would agree with his perspective.

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The Future Of Ladies Night At Art Marble

Despite the threats and criticism directed at his business, Pentin confirmed that the Ladies Night promotion will continue. He explained that the event was introduced in September at the suggestion of his bartenders, who wanted to attract more female customers to the South Lake Union location.

Pentin concluded his email by inviting anyone with issues regarding his definition of womanhood to call his personal cell phone for further explanation. He maintained that his message was solely an expression of his personal stance rather than an operational mandate to exclude anyone from his bar.