A Seattle waterfront condo sells for $525,000, half its original price, reflecting market struggles amid crime concerns and Mayor Katie Wilson's tax policies.

A one-bedroom condominium in downtown Seattle has sold for $525,000, a figure that represents approximately half of its original asking price and underscores the deepening crisis in the city's luxury real estate market. The property, located in the 100 block of Stewart Street, was initially listed in May 2022 for $980,000 before being sold later that year. It was put back on the market this past May for $649,950, with the price dropping by nearly $100,000 by September 21, before finally closing on November 6.

The Core Mechanism of the Price Drop

The 948-square-foot corner unit features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of Elliott Bay and is situated just one block from Pike Place Market. Despite being described by the seller as a rare opportunity curated with refined designer finishes and featuring resort-style amenities like a fitness center and rooftop lounge, the market rejected the valuation. The seller was noted as exceptionally motivated, yet the final sale price of $525,000 resulted in a $455,000 loss compared to the property's value from more than four years earlier.

Also read New GTA 6 PS5 bundle lets you rent the game and console for £19 a month

Stakeholder Positions on Policy and Market

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has publicly supported Washington state's new millionaires' tax, which imposes a 9.9 percent levy on individuals earning over $1 million annually and takes effect in 2028. Critics of Mayor Wilson argue that this fiscal policy pushes away high earners, potentially further weakening demand for upscale condos and diverting capital from the city. The mayor has faced repeated pushback on her economic policies since taking office in January, with her handling of crime and support for the tax being primary points of contention.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact on Sales and Vacancies

The broader data confirms a sluggish market, with the median sale price of downtown homes dropping three percent to $550,000 over the last three months, according to Redfin. Homes are now taking an average of 71 days to sell, a significant increase from the 48 days recorded last year. The number of homes sold in downtown Seattle declined from 156 last October to 112 in the same month this year, illustrating a clear contraction in buyer activity and market volume.

Public Sentiment and Future Outlook

Residential trust in city leadership has eroded, with a recent survey indicating that only 15 percent of locals believe Seattle can reduce homeless encampments. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce found that residents view crime, drugs, and public safety as the city's most prominent issues, with 65 percent stating the city is losing positive momentum. Furthermore, 56 percent of respondents reported a worsening business climate, citing taxes, fees, homelessness, and labor costs as major ongoing challenges for local enterprises.