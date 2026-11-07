Seattle Homelessness Authority Loses Fifth CEO Amid Power Shift

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay strip the King County Regional Homelessness Authority of nearly all service contracts following financial scandals and the resignation of CEO Kelly Kinnison.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay have initiated a dramatic restructuring of the region's homelessness response system, effectively removing the King County Regional Homelessness Authority from the delivery of most direct services. This administrative overhaul coincides with the resignation of Kelly Kinnison, who serves as the agency's fifth chief executive officer within a span of only a few years. The dual developments mark the culmination of intense scrutiny regarding the agency's financial management and operational efficacy.

Leadership Crisis and Financial Scandals

Kelly Kinnison resigned from her position this week, a move that follows a damning internal and external audit which exposed significant financial irregularities within the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The audit revealed that the agency had engaged in poor accounting practices and overspending, with reported administrative costs reaching nearly $17 million that cannot be recovered from federal sources. Kinnison, who assumed leadership in 2024, faced substantial opposition from staff members and faced allegations that she attempted to restrict public access to essential records.

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Shift to Direct Local Government Control

Mayor Wilson and Executive Zahilay have decided that Seattle and King County will directly oversee almost all homelessness service contracts, a decision that gutted the authority's original operational mandate. This strategic reversal represents a significant departure from the model established in 2019, when the independent regional body was created to coordinate the area's response to homelessness. Despite earlier calls for the complete dissolution of the organization, the leaders have chosen to retain it as a smaller entity with a narrowed scope of responsibilities.

Reduced Scope and Federal Grant Administration

The restructured King County Regional Homelessness Authority will survive as a coordination hub rather than a direct service provider. Its remaining duties include coordinating federal grant applications, overseeing performance metrics across the broader homelessness system, and organizing emergency assistance for individuals experiencing outdoor exposure during severe weather events. The agency continues to administer federal grants that total approximately $65 million annually, maintaining a critical financial role despite the loss of direct service delivery.

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Political Defensiveness and Institutional Turmoil

Agency spokesperson Lisa Edge framed the leadership change as a natural outcome of the organization's reduced mission, purpose, and service scope. Kinnison defended her tenure, stating that she was tasked with assessing and rebuilding a young organization plagued by significant structural challenges. She highlighted her efforts to expose issues within the finance department and contribute to a more accountable response system, despite arriving from a role as a policy director at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC.

Future Implications for Regional Services

The transfer of service contracts back to local government entities follows a period of deep dysfunction, including complaints from providers about reimbursement delays and the failure of a high-profile downtown initiative. The authority has previously been led by several interim officials, including one who departed after criticizing the involvement of former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. The current power shift leaves the future of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority uncertain, though it remains in place to manage the substantial federal funding streams essential to the region's housing stability efforts.