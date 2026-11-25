Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson faced intense backlash and physical obstruction by anti-ICE demonstrators at Sea-Tac Airport. The incident occurred after she attended a rally concerning the detention of a father and daughter by federal agents.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson encountered a volatile scene on Tuesday when demonstrators physically blocked her SUV from leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The confrontation occurred as the Democratic socialist politician joined a rally protesting the recent federal detention of a father and his daughter by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Protesters surrounded the vehicle, chanting slogans and refusing to clear the path despite police attempts to intervene, ultimately forcing authorities to push through the crowd to allow the mayor to escape.

Rally Triggered by Sea-Tac Arrests

The immediate catalyst for the unrest was the Saturday morning apprehension of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia, while they were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight. The pair had been traveling to California for a family baptism ceremony when they were intercepted by federal agents around 8am. Video footage captured by bystanders showed Ricardo being dragged away from the jet bridge, while Sofia alleged she was pushed and told to retreat by agents before also being taken into custody.

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Mayor Wilson attended the Tuesday gathering to show solidarity with community members and union workers who demanded accountability from Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle. She stood alongside King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal to publicly denounce the method of arrest. The group used the platform to call on Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci to issue a formal condemnation of the incident and implement systemic changes to protect passengers and staff from similar federal interventions.

Escalation and Confrontation at the Airport

While Mayor Wilson sought to engage in dialogue with the crowd, tensions escalated significantly as the event concluded. A segment of the demonstrators turned their anger toward the political leadership, specifically targeting Wilson and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. One protester held a large sign accusing the officials of being partners in lies and aligning with ICE, labeling them fraudulent. The situation grew physically charged as masked individuals clashed with law enforcement, leading to shouts of profanity and the general cry of shame directed at the departing mayor.

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The obstruction required a heavy police presence to resolve, with officers eventually clearing the parking area to allow Wilson's vehicle to reverse and exit. This chaotic exit highlighted the deep divisions in the community regarding federal immigration enforcement tactics. The visible agitation among the protesters suggested that a simple statement of support from the mayor was insufficient for many attendees, who viewed the political response as inadequate given the aggressive nature of the arrests.

Conflicting Narratives on the Arrests

The dispute over the incident rests on sharply contrasting accounts provided by federal authorities and legal representatives. ICE stated that the operation was a targeted enforcement action against two individuals who had overstayed their visas, identifying them as illegal aliens from Mexico. The agency further alleged that Sofia Larrondo threw hot coffee during the arrest and has since charged her with assaulting a federal officer.

Conversely, the family's attorney, Olia Catala, disputed these claims by asserting that the pair had been seeking asylum and had resided in the United States since 2015. Catala emphasized that both individuals have no criminal record and are educated professionals, describing the arrest as heartbreaking. Governor Ferguson publicly criticized the ICE response on social media, condemning the use of masked agents and describing the scene as creating chaos in a way that he deemed un-American.

Airline Response and Political Fallout

Alaska Airlines declined to meet with the protesters at the airport but released a statement on Tuesday afternoon addressing the community concerns. The airline affirmed its commitment to safety, dignity, and respect for all travelers, stating that it is working with authorities to resolve the issues raised. This diplomatic stance did little to quell the immediate anger of the demonstrators, who remained focused on the perceived complicity of local leadership.

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The incident underscores the growing friction between local Seattle officials and federal immigration policies. With the legal case against the Larrondos ongoing and political pressure mounting on Alaska Airlines, the city continues to grapple with the implications of high-profile detention events. The physical confrontation with Mayor Wilson serves as a stark indicator of the intense public sentiment surrounding immigration enforcement in the region.