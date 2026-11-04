Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson Vetoes RV Homelessness Bill

Mayor Katie Wilson vetoes the Seattle City Council bill restricting RV dwellings, citing costs and legal risks while promising new shelter funding.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Monday that she would veto a controversial city council bill designed to restrict recreational vehicles used as homes. The legislation had previously passed the Seattle City Council by a six-to-three vote last month. This sudden decision has thrown the city's ongoing efforts to manage unhoused populations into significant disarray.

The rejected permit program was intended to regulate people living in RVs who were cluttering city streets. Wilson's move effectively halts the sweeping new rules that were supposed to address squalor and public space usage. The veto creates immediate uncertainty regarding how the city will handle the growing number of vehicle-dwellers in the coming months.

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Strategic Shift Toward Shelter Funding

Wilson defended her veto by highlighting concerns over the projected financial cost of the proposed permit system. She also pointed to the potential fate of residents whose RVs could be towed without alternative accommodation being secured first. Additionally, she cited the heavy burden of potential legal challenges that might arise from such strict enforcement measures.

Despite blocking the ban, the progressive mayor insisted she recognizes the urgent need for a more comprehensive response to vehicle dwelling issues. She plans to issue an executive order on Tuesday to direct city funding toward additional outreach services. This new directive also includes resources for two new shelters specifically designated for people living in RVs.

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Strauss Accuses Mayor of Broken Commitments

Councilmember Dan Strauss, the sponsor of the original legislation, stated he was completely blindsided by the mayor's decision. He accused Wilson of breaking her word after believing they had agreed to work together to implement the rules. Strauss expressed deep disappointment in a statement following the announcement of the veto.

He claimed that the mayor had previously assured him she would not veto the measure. Instead, Strauss believed they had reached an understanding to collaborate on putting the sweeping new regulations into effect. His reaction underscores the political friction between the executive and legislative branches over this specific housing policy.

Proposed Rules Would Have Restricted Parking

The proposed legislation represented a major overhaul of Seattle's existing vehicle-dwelling policies. Its most contentious provision effectively paved the way for an eventual citywide ban on people using large vehicles as their primary residences. Under the plan, RV parking would have been restricted to just two hours during the day.

Overnight parking would have been strictly prohibited under the new rules. This marked a significant departure from existing regulations, which currently allow RVs to remain in designated industrial areas for up to seventy-two hours. People living in RVs could have applied for special permits granting them an exemption from these restrictions.

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Cost Estimates and Legal Concerns Drive Debate

City estimates suggested that establishing and administering the permit program could cost more than ten million dollars by the end of 2027. This financial figure became a major sticking point during the budget debate, especially as Seattle wrestles with contentious fiscal planning. Wilson has proposed a budget designed to balance the city's finances next year and beyond.

However, her plans have faced resistance from council members unhappy with proposed cuts to programs and staff positions. Strauss questioned the city's cost estimates and argued that the legislation gave officials flexibility to make adjustments if problems emerged. Critics also raised concerns about potential legal challenges under Washington state law protections for people living in vehicles.

Opposition Highlights Risks of Enforcement

The proposed permit system drew fierce opposition from advocacy groups concerned about vulnerable residents. These groups warned that the policy could leave homeless individuals without homes while doing little to address the underlying crisis. They highlighted San Francisco's experience with a similar approach, claiming it resulted in approximately one hundred more RVs being towed than households being helped.

The wider package also sought to update the city's definition of junk vehicles and expand services for vehicle dwellers. It aimed to make it easier to secure parking lots where vehicles could be stored while occupants entered shelter. However, opponents argued that the one-time census eligibility process would exclude many who needed help the most.