Seattle Mayor Supports Challenge to Washington Law Banning Transgender Girls from School Sports

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson backs the School Board in suing to block Initiative 638, which would forbid students defined as biologically male from competing in female sports. The law passed 55% of voters in 2024.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has publicly backed the city's school board's plan to sue Washington state over Initiative 638, a measure that would prohibit students identified as biologically male from participating in female sports. The law, approved by 55 per cent of voters on a 2024 ballot, requires medical verification before a student could join a girls' athletic team.

What Initiative 638 Entails and How It Was Approved

Initiative 638, endorsed by the conservative group Let's Go Washington and its sponsor Brian Heywood, asked voters whether they wanted to allow students defined as biologically male to compete in sports intended for female students only. A majority of Washingtonians answered yes, giving the measure a 55 per cent to 44 per cent margin of victory. The ballot language also demands that a health‑care provider confirm a student's biological sex before the athlete can participate.

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Mayor Katie Wilson's Position and the School Board's Response

In a statement, Mayor Wilson said, 'Every young person in Seattle deserves to thrive as their authentic self and the board's decision reflects community concerns about students' privacy and safety.' She echoed the school board's unanimous vote to challenge the initiative, noting that Washington schools have long relied on policies that allow all students to join sports teams without discrimination. Wilson said she would stand with transgender youth and their families as the board moves forward with legal action.

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Civil Rights Groups and Parents Sue to Stop the Law

Following the vote, a coalition of civil‑rights organisations, parents, and the teachers' union has filed a lawsuit to keep Initiative 638 from taking effect. The plaintiffs include TransFamilies, the Washington Education Association, and the American Civil Liberties Union, all claiming the law violates the state constitution's privacy protections and equal‑rights provisions. Legal Voice's managing director Julia Marks described the law as "an invasive surveillance process that could traumatize young girls across Washington."

Next Steps and the Legal Battle Ahead

State officials have until December 3 to contest the law before it becomes operative. The Seattle School Board is seeking legal guidance on whether the measure conflicts with discrimination and privacy guidelines, while the state attorney general's office will defend Initiative 638 in court. A superior court judge will ultimately decide if the law aligns with Washington's existing statutes. Washington residents and students will watch closely as the legal proceedings unfold, with the outcome poised to set a precedent for transgender inclusion in sports across the state.