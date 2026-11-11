UK
Advertisement
Politics

Seattle Resident Sean Smith Calls Police After Halloween Bible Card Conflict

DailyMailUK#7 in United Kingdom
Seattle Resident Sean Smith Calls Police After Halloween Bible Card Conflict
Sean Smith · Seattle · Bellevue
Advertisement

In Bellevue, a homeowner named Sean Smith called police after a Christian family handed out Bible cards to trick‑or‑treaters. The incident sparked a heated confrontation and media attention.

On Halloween night in Bellevue, a suburb west of Seattle, resident Sean Smith confronted a local Christian family after discovering Bible verses in candy bags distributed by the couple. The clash prompted Smith to contact police and ignite a media frenzy.

Incident at Bellevue Home

Sean Smith, 47, owns a $1.3 million property in Bellevue. While driving his Tesla, he noticed a child's bag filled with a pamphlet that read "Jesus loves you so much." Smith responded by driving back to the family's house, where the owners, Bea, 33, and Trenton Smith, 36, had been handing out similar cards alongside Halloween treats. A video captured Smith yelling, "Don't try to convert kids on a f***ing holiday!" outside the family's front door.

Also readNHS Hospital Storeroom Care Scandal Implicates Pam Smith

Media Involvement and Police Response

Veteran Seattle reporter Jonathan Choe arrived at Smith's residence following the altercation. Smith, visibly upset, retreated behind his front door and called the police, citing harassment. The police arrived within minutes, but the confrontation had already been documented on social media and reported by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Perspectives

Bea Smith explained that the family included Bible notes on Halloween to "shine the light of Jesus" to neighbors, a tradition tied to Reformation Day. She reiterated that the cards were intended as a heartfelt gesture, not conversion attempts. In contrast, Smith claimed the cards were an affront to his anti‑religious stance, noting his own shirt emblazoned with "Protect Trans Kids." He accused the family of preaching a "stupid" belief about Jesus' crucifixion, while also flipping a vulgar hand sign during the confrontation.

Potential Consequences and Next Steps

The incident has drawn attention to broader debates on religious expression in public spaces. Smith's call to police may lead to a formal complaint or civil action. The family, meanwhile, has publicly stated that they intend to continue their holiday outreach if not legally compelled to stop. Local community leaders urge calm and recommend dialogue over confrontation.

DailyMailUK#7 in United Kingdom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Sean Smith Seattle Bellevue Halloween Christian Family Jonathan Choe Tesla
Advertisement

More on Politics

See all

Sean Longstaff Celebrates 200th Career Appearance and Return to Leeds Starting Lineup

Leeds United midfielder Sean Longstaff marked a significant personal milestone by making his first league start in nearly a year against Tottenham, achieving his 200th career appearance. The 29-year-old, who had been restricted to substitute roles since a calf injury last season, expressed his joy at returning to the starting eleven and contributing to a crucial three-point victory for Daniel Farke's side.

LeedsNews

Latest News · United Kingdom

See all
Up nextSean Longstaff Celebrates 200th Career Appearance and Return to Leeds Starting Lineup