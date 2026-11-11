Seattle Resident Sean Smith Calls Police After Halloween Bible Card Conflict

In Bellevue, a homeowner named Sean Smith called police after a Christian family handed out Bible cards to trick‑or‑treaters. The incident sparked a heated confrontation and media attention.

On Halloween night in Bellevue, a suburb west of Seattle, resident Sean Smith confronted a local Christian family after discovering Bible verses in candy bags distributed by the couple. The clash prompted Smith to contact police and ignite a media frenzy.

Incident at Bellevue Home

Sean Smith, 47, owns a $1.3 million property in Bellevue. While driving his Tesla, he noticed a child's bag filled with a pamphlet that read "Jesus loves you so much." Smith responded by driving back to the family's house, where the owners, Bea, 33, and Trenton Smith, 36, had been handing out similar cards alongside Halloween treats. A video captured Smith yelling, "Don't try to convert kids on a f***ing holiday!" outside the family's front door.

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Media Involvement and Police Response

Veteran Seattle reporter Jonathan Choe arrived at Smith's residence following the altercation. Smith, visibly upset, retreated behind his front door and called the police, citing harassment. The police arrived within minutes, but the confrontation had already been documented on social media and reported by the Daily Mail.

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Stakeholder Perspectives

Bea Smith explained that the family included Bible notes on Halloween to "shine the light of Jesus" to neighbors, a tradition tied to Reformation Day. She reiterated that the cards were intended as a heartfelt gesture, not conversion attempts. In contrast, Smith claimed the cards were an affront to his anti‑religious stance, noting his own shirt emblazoned with "Protect Trans Kids." He accused the family of preaching a "stupid" belief about Jesus' crucifixion, while also flipping a vulgar hand sign during the confrontation.

Potential Consequences and Next Steps

The incident has drawn attention to broader debates on religious expression in public spaces. Smith's call to police may lead to a formal complaint or civil action. The family, meanwhile, has publicly stated that they intend to continue their holiday outreach if not legally compelled to stop. Local community leaders urge calm and recommend dialogue over confrontation.