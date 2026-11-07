Sebastian Silver Needs £400k for US Heart Surgery

Three-year-old Sebastian Silver requires £400,000 for life-saving surgery at Boston Children's Hospital after UK experts exhausted all treatment options for his rare heart conditions.

Sebastian Silver, a three-year-old toddler, faces a critical medical deadline as his family races to secure £400,000 for specialized heart surgery in the United States. The funds are required to treat Sebastian, who was born with five distinct and extremely rare cardiac anomalies that have left doctors in the United Kingdom without further options to sustain his life.

Sebastian Silver was born with congenital corrected transposition of the great arteries, criss-cross heart, an underdeveloped right ventricle, ventricular and atrial septal defects, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. Each of these conditions is rare in isolation, but their combination presents what medical professionals describe as an exceptionally rare and perilous clinical picture for any pediatric patient.

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Complex Medical History and Tragic Incident

Sebastian Silver spent the majority of his young life navigating the complex care systems of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. His medical journey took a devastating turn at 18 months old when a routine procedure to close a ventricular septal defect resulted in a life-threatening cardiac arrest. The incident was so severe that nurses had to physically pump his heart manually to keep him alive until he could be connected to a life-support machine.

Hannah Silver, Sebastian's 42-year-old mother, recalled the harrowing moment when she was presented with three grim choices. She could remove Sebastian from life support, which would result in death, or proceed with a heart transplant, which doctors deemed he was not viable for. The only remaining option was a reversal of the surgery, a move doctors considered extremely risky and likely fatal. Sebastian Silver survived this miracle of medical intervention, but the physical toll was immense.

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The aftermath of the cardiac arrest left Sebastian Silver unable to sit or walk, requiring months of intensive recovery to relearn basic motor functions. His condition improved significantly over the next few years, allowing him to become what his mother describes as the happiest child who loves people and life. However, the underlying structural issues of his heart have not resolved, and his health has begun to decline again as he becomes more active.

Stakeholder Positions and Current Medical Status

Hannah Silver, a single mother of two who works as an executive assistant at Google, stated that she has been fighting to keep Sebastian Silver alive for three years with no intention of stopping. She noted that as Sebastian becomes more active, his symptoms worsen. Simple activities like walking and eating cause extreme fatigue, and excessive exertion leads to cyanosis, where his nails and lips turn blue. The pulmonary band previously implanted to manage blood flow is now too tight, but doctors have informed Hannah Silver that there are no next steps for her son within the UK healthcare system.

Great Ormond Street Hospital specialists have concluded that they have exhausted all available treatment options for Sebastian Silver. This clinical impasse has forced the Silver family to look abroad for a solution. Hannah Silver emphasized that the diagnosis was first noticed during her 20-week pregnancy scan, which revealed that the right side of the fetus's heart appeared small. The subsequent years were described as horrific, involving tube feeding and limited liquid intake due to Sebastian Silver's fragile state.

The family's reliance on Great Ormond Street Hospital meant that Sebastian Silver received consistent care, but the lack of a viable long-term surgical path has left Hannah Silver desperate. She stated that the doctors genuinely believed Sebastian Silver might not survive the reversal surgery at 18 months, making his current existence a testament to medical perseverance. However, the recurring nature of his symptoms and the failure of previous interventions have left the UK medical team with no further tools to offer.

Real-World Impact and International Intervention

Boston Children's Hospital in the United States has identified Sebastian Silver as a candidate for a specialized double switch biventricular repair. This complex surgical procedure is designed to balance blood flow between the two chambers of the heart, addressing the root causes of his multiple defects. The surgery offers Sebastian Silver the only remaining chance to survive and achieve a quality of life that allows him to grow up.

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Hannah Silver explained that the surgery at Boston Children's Hospital gives her the hope of discussing future milestones, such as Sebastian Silver attending school in two years' time. This is a profound shift for a mother who admitted she had never been able to think that far ahead due to the immediate threats to her son's life. The potential for a normal childhood is now within reach, provided the family can secure the necessary medical support and funds.

Fundraising Goals and Immediate Next Steps

To facilitate this international medical intervention, the Silver family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in September. The total cost of the operation is estimated at £400,000. As of now, the fundraiser has successfully raised £350,000, leaving a critical shortfall of £50,000 specifically for the surgical procedure itself.

In addition to the surgical fees, the family requires an additional £30,000 to cover the costs of medical transport, travel expenses for Hannah Silver and Sebastian's five-year-old sister, Sidney Silver, and accommodation in Boston. These logistical costs are essential to ensure the family can be present and supported during the lengthy recovery period. Hannah Silver plans to fly to the US with Sidney Silver as soon as the financial target is met.

The urgency of the situation is driven by the rapid deterioration of Sebastian Silver's health. Without the specialized intervention at Boston Children's Hospital, his condition is expected to worsen, leading to increased fatigue and potential cardiac failure. The family's immediate goal is to close the remaining financial gap to book travel and finalize the surgical schedule with the US medical team. Every day brings Sebastian Silver closer to a point where his heart may no longer be able to cope with the physical demands of daily life.

Hannah Silver reiterated that the opportunity to save Sebastian Silver means absolutely everything to the family. She described him as a happy child who loves life, emphasizing that the fight to keep him alive is far from over. The community's response to the GoFundMe campaign has been significant, but the remaining funds must be raised quickly to ensure that Sebastian Silver does not miss the window for this life-saving procedure. The next steps involve finalizing the transfer of medical records to Boston, securing travel arrangements, and ensuring the family is ready to depart for the United States as soon as the financial target is achieved.