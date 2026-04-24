Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Enjoy Intimate Lunch Date Amid Pregnancy News

Actors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were seen on a casual lunch date in New York City, showcasing Annabelle's baby bump and their close connection as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple, known for their private relationship, have been dating for nearly four years and recently made a public appearance following the announcement of their pregnancy.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted enjoying a relaxed lunch date in New York City on Thursday, marking a rare public appearance for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Annabelle, radiant with pregnancy glow, showcased her growing baby bump in a stylish yet comfortable black dress paired with a brown suede jacket. The Peaky Blinders actress was initially seen taking a solo stroll before meeting Sebastian near a restaurant. The pair then walked hand-in-hand, their fingers intertwined, a clear display of affection and connection as they made their way to the dining establishment. Sebastian led the way, demonstrating a protective and caring gesture.

Their fashion choices reflected a casual chic aesthetic, perfectly suited for a daytime outing in the city. Annabelle completed her look with chunky loafers, a cheetah-print shoulder bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and delicate gold jewelry, while Sebastian opted for a classic white T-shirt, a denim jacket, and baggy brown slacks, finished with white sneakers and a red and white trucker cap.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, have generally maintained a private relationship, rarely discussing their personal lives publicly. They began making joint red carpet appearances in 2024, signaling a shift towards greater openness. Notable events included the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes in both 2024 and 2025. Sebastian recently offered a glimpse into their approach to privacy in a Vanity Fair interview, expressing the difficulty of maintaining any personal space in the public eye.

He emphasized that their relationship is something they intentionally keep private, understanding the intense scrutiny that comes with fame. He further explained that his personal life is a sanctuary he strives to protect, despite the inevitable public exposure. Their initial connection was observed in 2022 at Robert Pattinson's birthday party, but they remained largely out of the spotlight until 2024. This latest outing follows reports from last month confirming Annabelle’s pregnancy and the couple’s anticipation of becoming parents.

The lunch date appears to be a cherished moment of normalcy amidst the excitement and preparation for their growing family. Sebastian’s recent Golden Globe win in January 2025 for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for 'A Different Man' was a highlight of their year, and he dedicated the award with a heartfelt message to Annabelle, publicly declaring his love.

Their journey from a discreet romance to a celebrated partnership has captivated fans, and this recent sighting offers a sweet and intimate glimpse into their life together. The couple’s ability to balance their high-profile careers with a desire for privacy is admirable, and their evident happiness is a testament to the strength of their bond. The images of them walking hand-in-hand, sharing a simple lunch, and radiating joy are a heartwarming reminder of the beauty of love and companionship





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Sebastian Stan Annabelle Wallis Pregnancy Celebrity News Relationship

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Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Enjoy Lunch Date Amid Pregnancy NewsActors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were seen on a lunch date in New York City, with Wallis debuting her baby bump. The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, are preparing to welcome their first child.

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