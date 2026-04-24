Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Enjoy Lunch Date Amid Pregnancy News

Actors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were seen on a lunch date in New York City, with Wallis debuting her baby bump. The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, are preparing to welcome their first child.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted enjoying a relaxed lunch date in New York City on Thursday, marking a rare public appearance for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Annabelle, radiant with pregnancy glow, showcased her growing baby bump in a stylish yet comfortable ensemble – a skintight black dress paired with a flowing dress and a brown suede jacket. She completed her look with chic accessories including chunky loafers, a cheetah-print shoulder bag, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Sebastian, known for his role in 'The Winter Soldier' and recently acclaimed for his Golden Globe win, opted for a more casual look, sporting a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and baggy trousers, finished with white sneakers and a red and white trucker cap. The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, were seen holding hands and walking closely together, demonstrating a clear affection and connection.

Their outing followed Annabelle’s solo stroll down the street before meeting Sebastian near a restaurant, where they enjoyed a quiet lunch together. The pair have intentionally maintained a degree of privacy regarding their relationship, with Sebastian recently expressing in a Vanity Fair interview the challenges of maintaining personal life boundaries in the public eye. He emphasized his desire to keep that aspect of his life 'somewhat for myself,' despite the inevitable public attention.

Their relationship first came to light in May 2022, initially through sightings at events like Robert Pattinson’s birthday party. However, it wasn’t until 2024 that they began making joint red carpet appearances, signaling a shift towards greater public visibility. These appearances included prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes, where Sebastian’s performance in 'A Different Man' earned him his first Golden Globe award.

During his acceptance speech, he delivered a heartfelt message to Annabelle, expressing his love and appreciation. The couple’s decision to keep their relationship relatively private has been a consistent theme, even as their individual careers continue to flourish. News of Annabelle’s pregnancy surfaced just a month prior to this recent outing, adding to the excitement surrounding the couple. The lunch date provides a glimpse into their everyday life as they navigate the anticipation of parenthood.

Annabelle’s pregnancy style, as displayed during the outing, blends comfort and sophistication, reflecting her personal flair. Sebastian’s supportive presence and affectionate gestures towards Annabelle further highlight the strength of their bond. The couple’s journey from a discreet romance to a celebrated partnership has captivated fans and media alike. Their ability to balance public life with a desire for privacy is a testament to their commitment to each other.

The recent Golden Globe win for Sebastian, coupled with the joyous news of their upcoming arrival, marks a significant and happy chapter in both of their lives. This outing in New York City serves as a sweet and intimate moment amidst the whirlwind of their careers and personal milestones, offering a heartwarming glimpse into their world





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