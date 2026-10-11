US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK RAF Base After Iran Threat

US forces evacuated aircraft from RAF Mildenhall after a threat from Iran, weeks after B-1 bombers were removed from RAF Fairford following a suspected Iranian plot. Security at two other UK bases was raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie.

US military aircraft have been evacuated from a second RAF airbase in Britain following a threat from Iran. The move at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk came weeks after a suspected Iran-linked security incident at RAF Fairford led to the withdrawal of US bombers.

Two US refuelling tankers using RAF Mildenhall diverted to Germany early on Monday morning. Several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported. The exact nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall is not yet known and is currently being assessed by US officials, the Journal said. The precise nature of the threat remains under discussion among US officials.

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US Aircraft Evacuated from RAF Mildenhall

Flight trackers show at least nine aircraft have dispersed from the airbase in the last 24 hours, according to the BBC. The US has since upgraded the security status at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to Force Protection Condition Charlie. This is the second-highest defensive threat level in the US Department of Defense security system. It is announced when intelligence suggests terrorist action is likely.

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A British Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements. The evacuation follows the US military removing all of its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire after a suspected Iranian terror plot near the base.

Five British men were arrested outside the RAF Fairford base in southwest England in September, prompting the US to remove its B-1 bombers from that airbase shortly after on security grounds. Two others were arrested later on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence. Last month Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the activity at the Gloucestershire airbase was likely to have been coordinated in Iran.

Iran Denies RAF Fairford Plot Accusations

But Tehran's ambassador to the UK denied the accusations that it was involved in any plot at the base. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in July that the Fairford base and any other base used to launch attacks against Iran were legitimate targets. The aircraft based at RAF Fairford were used to carry out strikes on Iran during the war which Donald Trump said is now militarily effectively over.

Donald Trump was pictured at US Air Force Base RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk in July. After a meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister on Monday, the President said the US was seeing positive momentum toward an end to the conflict.