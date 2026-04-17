Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Taylor Frankie Paul and Ex Involved in Chaotic Domestic Dispute, 911 Call and Bloody Images Emerge

Disturbing 911 call recordings and graphic photographs reveal a contentious domestic dispute between Secret Lives of Mormon Wives personality Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen. The incidents occurred on the same day that Paul allegedly attacked Mortensen. Both parties had previously filed domestic violence claims against each other, but no charges have been filed. The emerging evidence includes audio of a tense argument with a child present and visual documentation of significant injuries sustained by both individuals.

A distressing 911 call and graphic photographs have come to light, offering a grim glimpse into the volatile domestic altercation between Taylor Frankie Paul , a reality television personality known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen . The 911 call was reportedly placed on the very same day that Paul, aged 31, is alleged to have assaulted Mortensen, aged 33, at her residence.

Both Paul and Mortensen, who were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2022 and 2024, had leveled domestic violence accusations against each other in February. However, it was announced on Tuesday that neither individual would face criminal charges. Images of the incident, submitted to the Draper City Police Department, clearly depict Mortensen with a bloodied nose and both parties exhibiting significant bruising.

The audio recording of the 911 call, made on February 22 of this year and obtained by TMZ, captures a heated exchange between Mortensen and Paul, punctuated by the sound of a crying child in the background. The couple share a two-year-old son named Ever. Paul also has two other children, an eight-year-old daughter named Indy and a five-year-old son named Ocean, from her previous marriage to Tate Paul, which lasted from 2016 to 2022.

Representatives for both Paul and Mortensen, along with the Draper City Police Department, have been contacted for comment by The Daily Mail.

In the obtained 911 recording, Mortensen can be heard informing the dispatcher that his son is in distress, describing the child as being 'kind of hurt' and 'wasn't doing so well,' which prompted his call. At the outset of the conversation, Mortensen states, 'I told you,' while Paul's voice is faintly audible in the background, though her exact words are indistinct, save for a phrase that seems to end with 'to me' followed by repeated pleas of 'please.' The dispatcher endeavors to clarify the situation, with Mortensen explaining he is calling about his son who had vomited, but he then adds that he believes the young boy 'is doing good now' and intends to seek medical attention for him.

The dispatcher inquires if the crying in the background is the child, to which Mortensen confirms. The dispatcher then asks if the child is sick. Mortensen replies, 'Yeah, I think he's sick because that's what he just did was threw up.' The dispatcher offers to send someone to check on the child, but Mortensen declines, stating, 'No, he's okay.' He reiterates his intention to take his son in for care, explaining he was unsure how to proceed. Mortensen is then asked for his address, and the call concludes shortly thereafter.

The following day, February 23, another call was made by an individual identified as Cru Ethan. This caller alleged a pattern of domestic abuse involving a friend, who is believed to be Mortensen. In the call, made on February 22, the same day as Mortensen's 911 call, Mortensen and Paul are heard in a tense conversation with a child crying.

Both Paul and Mortensen sustained visible injuries, including blood and extensive bruising, during alleged domestic violence incidents in February. These injuries were documented in photographs submitted to the Draper City Police Department.

The photographs show Mortensen with a bloodied nose, facial and neck scratches, and an arm bruise. However, a police report noted that the neck scratches depicted in the images were inconsistent with those photographed by officers at the scene. Mortensen had previously reported that Paul assaulted him at her home on February 22, between the hours of 3am and 6am local time, according to a complaint obtained by Page Six. One photograph reveals a significant bruise on his leg.

Paul also presented with injuries, including bruises on her forehead, back, and arm, with one image highlighting a bruised elbow. Cru Ethan informed dispatchers about an alleged incident that occurred earlier that morning at the home of Mortensen's child's mother. He claimed she assaulted Mortensen and that she is currently on probation for domestic violence. Cru Ethan alleged his friend had visible scratches and that there was property damage, including a broken car mirror, a damaged screen, and a drink that was thrown.

Cru Ethan specifically named Paul, referencing her recent role as the new Bachelorette. He stated his decision to come forward was prompted by seeing the scratches on Mortensen's neck and claimed there was evidence, such as photos and videos, demonstrating repeated abuse. Furthermore, he asserted there was footage showing Paul striking her children with a bar stool and assaulting Mortensen. He described Mortensen as being 'mentally drained' and expressed concern for the home environment, where three children were present during these alleged incidents





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