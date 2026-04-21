Secret Lobbying Scandal: Downing Street Accused of Pressuring Diplomats for Political Appointments

Former top diplomat Sir Olly Robbins alleges that Keir Starmer’s office attempted to hide a bid to secure an ambassadorial post for a political aide, amid a wider controversy involving peerages and misconduct.

The British political landscape has been rocked by explosive testimony revealing that officials within Sir Keir Starmer ’s administration attempted to bypass traditional protocols to secure an ambassadorial role for a key political aide. Sir Olly Robbins, the former top diplomat who was recently dismissed, informed the Foreign Affairs Committee that he was pressured by Downing Street to find an overseas posting for Matthew Doyle , then the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications.

According to Sir Olly, he was explicitly instructed by the Prime Minister’s private office to keep these discussions hidden from the Foreign Secretary at the time, David Lammy. This disclosure has ignited a firestorm regarding the integrity of political appointments and the potential overreach of No10 into the professional diplomatic service. Sir Olly described the situation as deeply uncomfortable, noting the ethical conflict he faced while maneuvering for the aide. During the period these requests were being made, the Foreign Office was undergoing a major structural transformation that required the redundancy of seasoned, highly experienced diplomats. The notion of placing a political operative with no career diplomatic background into a prestigious head of mission role, while simultaneously terminating the careers of career professionals, created a significant internal crisis for the Permanent Under-Secretary. Although Sir Olly confirmed that he did eventually share information regarding available positions as requested, he made it clear that he repeatedly advised against the appointment, citing the professional damage and the difficulty of justifying such a move to the wider diplomatic corps. Testimony further indicated that this push for a placement was allegedly supported by Lord Mandelson, who supposedly suggested that a role could be carved out for Doyle within the United States diplomatic network. The fallout from these revelations has been swift and severe, extending beyond the administrative scandal into the realm of personal scandal. While the ambassadorship plans ultimately failed, Matthew Doyle was subsequently nominated for a peerage by Sir Keir Starmer, taking his seat in the House of Lords in January. However, his tenure was short-lived; he was suspended from the Labour Party shortly after taking office when it surfaced that he had campaigned for a former councillor, Sean Morton, who was later convicted of child abuse image offenses. Prime Minister Starmer, facing mounting pressure, addressed the Commons to confirm the removal of the whip, stating that Doyle had failed to provide a full account of his associations. Doyle has since issued a formal apology, describing his past support for the convicted individual as a clear error in judgment, but the damage to the administration's reputation remains significant. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has publicly condemned the alleged attempt to exclude her predecessors from the appointment process, labeling such a move entirely inappropriate and signaling a potential move toward stronger checks against political interference in the civil service





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